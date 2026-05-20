TriluxTech Launches to Help Enterprises Build AI-Ready Operations

Enterprises have AI ambition and platform debt in equal measure. TriluxTech builds the operational foundation that closes the gap.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TriluxTech today launched its "AI is Now" strategy, positioning the firm as the enterprise transformation partner helping large global organizations build the operational foundations required to run AI at scale. Bringing together platform expertise, data architecture, AI governance, and workflow automation into a unified model, TriluxTech addresses the gap between AI ambition and the secure, governed execution that turns that ambition into measurable business outcomes.

TriluxTech is the next chapter of a consulting practice serving clients since 2009. Over that period, the firm has built and delivered complex platform transformations across ServiceNow, Snowflake, and major cloud environments — accumulating the delivery discipline, client relationships, and architectural depth that demanding buyers require. That track record is the foundation on which TriluxTech's expanded AI-era capabilities are built.

The technology conversation has shifted. As AI adoption accelerates, the central question is no longer whether AI can work — it's whether their platforms can run it safely, consistently, and at scale. Fragmented systems, disconnected workflows, poor data readiness, and underdeveloped governance frameworks are the real barriers to AI success. TriluxTech was built to answer that second question: helping them move from AI experimentation to governed, outcome-driven AI operations.

Working alongside leading platform, cloud, and AI vendors, TriluxTech helps clients operationalize AI through workflow orchestration, CMDB and operational maturity, AI governance and compliance, intelligent automation, platform consolidation, and employee experience transformation. The firm's AI Control Tower practice integrates agentic AI, autonomous workflows, and human-in-the-loop controls into a coherent governance model — giving them the confidence to scale AI while maintaining oversight and auditability across their technology ecosystem.

"AI is no longer experimental — enterprises need AI-ready workflows and operational foundations today. The combination is what matters: agentic AI, autonomous workflows, governance, and human-in-the-loop, all aligned to measurable business outcomes," said Vishal Wadhwa, Founder & CEO of TriluxTech.

"Most organizations carry AI ambition and platform debt in equal measure. Bridging those isn't a tooling problem — it's an architecture problem. That's where our work lives," said Akash Pathak, Chief Technology Officer of TriluxTech.

"As enterprises scale AI, execution discipline becomes the differentiator. We are expanding our delivery footprint and partnerships to make sure clients realize outcomes, not just deploy technology," said Pavan Bhasin, SVP, Global Operations & Business Development of TriluxTech.

About TriluxTech

TriluxTech is the enterprise platform and AI transformation partner that helps organizations operationalize AI through workflow orchestration, CMDB and operational maturity, governance, employee experience transformation, and intelligent automation. The firm anchors its work in the ServiceNow ecosystem, Moveworks, and the AI Control Tower, with deep capability across the modern data stack. TriluxTech is the next chapter of a consulting practice serving clients worldwide since 2009. Learn more at triluxtech.com.

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SOURCE TriluxTech