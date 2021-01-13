Trim & Proper Disrupts Barbershop Industry With Grooming-As-A-Service Model

The idea was born when three entrepreneurs from New York asked themselves why affordable, high quality men's grooming services were not more readily available in the market. "The traditional pay-as-you-go barbershop model is outdated, inconsistent and expensive," shared co-founder Michael R. "While, yes, it might seem crazy to start a new business in New York City in the middle of a worldwide pandemic, we saw that there was a real need for an alternative solution to create more value to customers and barbers."

Frequent visits to the traditional barbershop or salon for regular haircut or grooming services can be cost-prohibitive. Customers tend to visit less often than they would like to, and when they do, service can be unreliable from one visit to the next. In an era when kept appearances can be critical to success, Trim & Proper offers unlimited, high quality services for an affordable flat monthly rate. After every appointment, a barber updates customer profiles with photos and notes to ensure exceptional and consistent service every time.

"Barbershops have been using the same old business model since the dawn of time. Charging customers for each visit is fundamentally flawed because hair grows around the clock and looks change rapidly," says co-founder Gabe B. "We live in a world where consumers want convenience and instant gratification, and that traditional model just doesn't work for them. At the end of the day, we really wanted to cut the BS out of barbershops."

As members, Trim & Proper customers can choose a commitment-free month-to-month package to suit their grooming needs. Monthly packages start at $25 for unlimited grooming services, such as beard trims, hot towel straight razor shaves, and cleanups. The $40 package offers unlimited monthly haircuts, and for $60, members get unlimited grooming and haircut services. Trim & Proper also offers complimentary beverages and a curated selection of high quality grooming products available for sale. To kick off the new year, Trim & Proper is offering a free trial membership to new members.

Another stand out feature of the Trim & Proper business model is the gratuity-free approach. They see their barbers as partners, not as transient labor. "Traditionally, barbers typically split half of their hard-earned wages with barbershop owners, leaving them at the mercy of cash tips," says co-founder Marc F. "This is a major problem in a modern economy transitioning away from cash."

With at least 2 more locations in New York City on the horizon for 2021, the company's broader goals are to provide their grooming-as-a-service model across the country and internationally.

About Trim & Proper

Trim & Proper has elevated every aspect of the traditional barbershop model. The company offers unlimited, high quality grooming services for a flat monthly rate. The company's modern, well-designed, inviting and safe in-shop experience is complemented by a seamless digital experience. Trim & Proper partners with the finest master barbers who honor their craft as tradition and share the same modern vision. With a 'no tipping' policy, barbers are treated as equity partners with stable compensation. The Trim & Proper app allows members to book appointments, manage payments, and maintain their desired look. The company's mission is to redefine the traditional barbershop into an exceptional modern grooming experience.

For more information and to access a free trial offer, download the Trim & Proper app or visit trimandproper.club .

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Trim & Proper

Related Links

https://www.trimandproper.club

