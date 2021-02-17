Trimark Awarded SCADA for World's Largest PV+BESS Project

FOLSOM, Calif., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimark Associates, Inc. is proud to announce our involvement in the Edwards & Sanborn project, the world's largest solar-plus-storage (PV+BESS) project currently under construction. Located in Kern County, California, the project weighs in at 1,118 megawatts (MW) of solar and 2,165 megawatt-hours (MWh) of energy storage.

The project is owned by Terra-Gen, while Mortenson Construction acts as the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contractor for both the solar and storage. Terra-Gen and Mortenson selected Trimark as a subcontractor for the SCADA portion of the project, which also includes meteorological ("Met") stations, networking equipment, and a Dynamic Loss Compensation (DLC) system to address Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) requirements. Trimark will also provide complex metering, including CAISO-compliant revenue meters (under a separate contract with Electrical Consultants Inc.).

The latest in a long line of utility-scale PV+BESS SCADA installations under Trimark's care, Edwards & Sanborn is a massive undertaking, but one that Trimark's talents are perfectly suited for. Mark Morosky, Trimark's President and CEO, is excited for Trimark's involvement: "We're very proud that Terra-Gen has placed their confidence in Trimark to provide our expertise and skills to control and monitor Edwards-Sanborn, which will be the largest project of its kind in the world. Terra-Gen has relied on Trimark for the last twenty years, and can rely on our team to make them a success for the next twenty."

The design phase is already underway, with installation planned for the beginning of June. The process will be a long haul, more so than most: site construction just started this month, and is expected to be completed sometime in Q4 of 2022.

Selecting a SCADA system for a utility-scale generation site is no simple decision—especially when that site happens to be the largest PV+BESS site ever constructed. However, both Terra-Gen and Mortenson knew they could count on Trimark's reputation for quality work, having worked with us on other large scale utility projects.

About Trimark

Trimark Associates, Inc. (Trimark) delivers industry-leading solutions to allow real-time operational control, enable informed management of power production operations, and ensure regulatory compliance. Trimark's turnkey products, engineering, and customer support services control, measure, and manage all aspects of power production that utility-scale power producers require to maintain peak business performance.

About Mortenson

Mortenson Construction is a private U.S.-based construction company headquartered in Minneapolis. Founded in 1954, Mortenson provides project planning, design, program management, preconstruction, general contracting, construction management, and turnkey solutions. Mortenson's project portfolio is one of the largest of any EPC.

About Terra-Gen

Terra-Gen is an owner, operator and developer of utility-scale renewable and clean energy assets, including wind, solar, energy storage, and geothermal generation facilities. Established in 2007, Terra-Gen's operating portfolio encompasses over 1,238 MW across the western United States.

