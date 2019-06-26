Trimark Awarded Service Agreement for Clearway Energy's Utility-Scale PV Sites

The service agreement, covering 11 utility-scale solar sites ranging from 5MW to 300MW, encompasses maintenance for CAISO revenue meters and remote intelligent gateways (RIGs). This includes equipment replacements, remote troubleshooting, emergency support services, meter calibrations, and RIG certifications. In addition, the Trimark Operations Center (TOC) monitors the RIGs in real-time to ensure ongoing connectivity with CAISO.

"We remain committed to the highest standards of compliance across the company," said James Fenolio, Clearway Energy's planner and scheduler. "We're grateful that Trimark could offer us efficient and effective services that help us achieve CAISO-compliance in our operations."

This latest contract represents Trimark's growing monitoring and maintenance service agreement portfolio for utility-scale solar companies. Service agreement customers find that Trimark's maintenance services greatly improve the operational effectiveness and lifespan of their equipment. Essential to this is the Trimark Operations Center (TOC), with its proprietary systems that enable proactive, real-time monitoring of customer equipment. As a result, the TOC quickly recognizes failures, pinpoints root causes and automatically triggers service tickets and/or customer notifications to resolve any issue in short order.

About Trimark

Trimark Associates, Inc. (Trimark) delivers turnkey products and services for developers, EPCs, utilities, solar contractors, independent power producers and owners to ensure grid stability and optimize energy generation. Trimark's full-featured SCADA systems, integrated with revenue meters, MET stations and battery energy storage systems, provide the tools companies need to monitor, measure, control and measure their operations. Trimark's services encompass data management and preventive maintenance to ensure maximum uptime and optimal performance. To learn more about Trimark, call 916.357.5970.

