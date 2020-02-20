Trimark Operations Center Announces Advanced Alerting System for Utility-Scale Solar Sites

"Now that the TOC can easily distinguish between telemetry errors and device failures – such as broken hardware or rogue devices overloaded with data requests – the TOC can more rapidly diagnose the problem, nailing down the root of the issue and eliminating the need to send someone to site," stated Tom Short, TOC Director. "When your O&M has your back, you're a happy camper. And with these new and improved [monitoring] capabilities, the TOC will always have your back."

The TOC provides comprehensive customer support services to troubleshoot and solve equipment issues, even if Trimark did not install the equipment. TOC's wide range of PV site O&M services includes preventive maintenance, performance management and analytics, data management services, and more. The TOC team manages over 350 annual service agreement contracts for solar sites throughout the U.S.

About Trimark

Trimark Associates, Inc. (Trimark) delivers industry-leading solutions to allow real-time operational control, enable informed management of power production operations, and ensure regulatory compliance. Trimark's turnkey products, engineering, and customer support services control, measure, and manage all aspects of power production that utility-scale power producers require to maintain peak business performance

