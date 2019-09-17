Trimark to Present at North America Smart Energy Week/Solar Power International 2019 in Salt Lake City

FOLSOM, Calif., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimark Associates, Inc., one of the energy industry's top innovators in SCADA, metering, and energy storage control technology, will be exhibiting and presenting at Solar Power International (SPI) 2019. The flagship conference of North America Smart Energy Week, SPI will feature several hundred exhibitors from all over the solar power industry.

Trimark will showcase its utility-scale SCADA system with integrated data analytics and its advanced PV+Storage controls. Trimark's presentations and posters will encompass the following: