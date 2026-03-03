TRIMAX Power Systems Announces the Appointment of Josh Rutledge as Executive Vice President, Power Generation Systems

MIAMI, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TRIMAX Power Systems, a rapidly expanding provider of decommissioned, repackaged, and remarketed stationary and modular backup energy generation systems, today announced the hiring of Josh Rutledge as Executive Vice President, Power Generation Systems. The company is a Miami-based subsidiary of private equity–backed TRIMAX Holdings, a Wyoming limited liability company.

Josh Rutledge brings more than 17 years of leadership experience across the full lifecycle of behind-the-meter diesel and gas turbine power generation systems. His background includes extensive work with equipment manufactured by GE, MTU, Cummins, Siemens, Caterpillar, Wärtsilä, and other global OEMs, with deep expertise in decommissioning and commercial power generators for AI data center and mission critical facilities globally. TRIMAX Power Systems, a division of Trimax Holdings LLC of Wyoming, specializes in the decommissioning, repackaging, and sale of stationary and modular backup energy generation systems. The company serves CTOs, operations managers, chief engineers, and procurement and facilities managers across the data center ecosystem, delivering reliable, integration-ready power solutions that support mission-critical operations.

"Josh is a mission-critical executive responsible for the strategic, operational, and commercial performance of our repackaged stationary and modular energy portfolio," said David Hofer, CEO of TRIMAX Power Systems. "His track record in industrial and commercial markets, combined with his ability to lead complex asset lifecycle operations, strengthens our position as a trusted partner for data centers, EPCs, and EaaS providers."

In his new role, Josh oversees the acquisition, decommissioning, repackaging, and integration of power generation assets, ensuring the company delivers high margin, capital-efficient growth across its core markets. His previous leadership roles at Stewart & Stevenson, United Rentals, and EquipmentShare shaped his reputation for building durable customer relationships and driving national account performance in generator and HVAC rental applications.

Josh has long been recognized for delivering tailored solutions to customers facing dynamic power generation challenges. "The goal has always been to not just meet, but exceed customer expectations," Josh said. "Leveraging my deep knowledge of the U.S. and Canadian power generation landscape, I'm committed to helping our customers achieve reliability, speed, and value at every stage of their project."

About TRIMAX Power Systems

