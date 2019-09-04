Trimble Acquires 3LOG Systems to Expand its Forestry Management Software Solutions

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) announced today that it has acquired 3LOG Systems, Inc., a leading supplier of timber management software solutions. The acquisition complements Trimble's forestry business software portfolio and further expands the Trimble Connected Forest™ solutions, which offer a complete end-to-end ecosystem for forest management, traceability and timber processing. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Vancouver British Columbia, 3LOG has over 500 installations and provides business software for timber management, wood product and bio-energy companies in North America. By providing enterprise software with integrated mobile field applications, 3LOG solutions manage millions of annual supply chain transactions and connect the forestry business cycle. 3LOG customers include forest owners and timberland managers, pulp and paper mills, softwood mills, hardwood mills, pellet mills, OSB/plywood mills and biomass facilities.

Trimble's Connected Forest solutions manage the full raw materials lifecycle of planning, planting, growing, harvesting, transporting and processing finished wood products. The Connected Forest improves decision making and provides integrated supply chain visibility at every step. With the addition of 3LOG and its Log Inventory & Management System (LIMS) to the Connected Forest portfolio, Trimble now provides the most comprehensive forestry supply chain software suite available in the industry today.

"Our fundamental mission is to provide forestry organizations with solutions that drive agility, improve productivity and enable better visibility at each stage of the forest lifecycle," said Kevin Toohill, general manager of Trimble's Forestry Division. "3LOG is a leader in forestry business management software. Our combined technology portfolio will connect forestry operations to deliver even more value for our customers."

"3LOG's focus on integrated and adaptive business management solutions, coupled with Trimble's worldwide expertise and broad portfolio, offer forestry customers a global partner that addresses the challenges of the modern forest industry," said Hassan Farzadeh, 3LOG founder and CEO. "3LOG and Trimble have already been working with mutual customers for many years. Together, we will be able to provide the most comprehensive solution to the forestry sector. We are excited to continue our mission of providing innovative software and look forward to bringing increased value and productivity gains to the industry."

About 3LOG Systems, Inc.

Headquartered in Richmond, British Columbia, 3LOG Systems is a software company specializing in the forestry industry. 3LOG products support core business activities for Timber Investment Management Organizations (TIMO), Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), integrated forest product companies, and independent mills, processing facilities and supply chain partners. With implementations across North America and New Zealand, 3LOG software solutions set a new industry standard for forestry business management. For more information, visit: https://www.3log.com.

About Trimble's Forestry Division

Trimble's Forestry Division offers land, forest and fiber management solutions that improve the productivity and operations for some of the world's most recognized integrated forest product companies, forest landowners, timberland investment, conservation, state and federal departments as well as international food processing companies involved in environmental, social and economic land management. The Connected Forest solutions manage the full raw materials lifecycle of planning, planting, growing, harvesting, transporting and processing. For more information, visit: www.trimble.com/forestry.

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation and logistics. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com .

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the business operations and prospects of Trimble, including the impacts of the 3LOG Systems, Inc. acquisition on expanding Trimble's Forestry Division's solution offerings to the forestry industry. These forward-looking statements are subject to change, and actual results may materially differ due to certain risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause or contribute to changes in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to (i) realizing the anticipated benefits of the acquisition, (ii) Trimble's ability to integrate 3LOG's business management software with Trimble's Connected Forest solutions, and deliver compelling solutions to the forestry market, and (iii) the risks and uncertainties associated with unexpected expenditures or assumed liabilities that may be incurred as a result of the acquisition. More information about potential factors which could affect Trimble's business and financial results is set forth in reports filed with the SEC, including Trimble's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its annual report on Form 10-K. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to Trimble as of the date hereof, and Trimble assumes no obligation to update such statements.

GTRMB

SOURCE Trimble

Related Links

http://www.trimble.com

