Trimble Adds New Contract Maintenance Module for Leasing and Managed Services Transportation Providers

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) announced a new TMT Fleet Maintenance software module for third-party heavy duty maintenance providers, designed to better support the growing trend of outsourced fleet maintenance. Trimble's Contract Maintenance module is built to serve fleets, outsourced maintenance providers and leasing companies.

Contract Maintenance supports defining and managing maintenance service and leasing contracts for both monthly fixed and variable billing plans. The new module will also enable customers to track their service contracts and manage billing via direct accounting integrations to both Trimble products and outside accounting providers.

"The Contract Maintenance module will substantially benefit companies who perform outside maintenance for other fleets, owner/operators or even for their own fleet," said Renaldo Adler, industry principal, asset maintenance for Trimble's Transportation Division. "By using Contract Maintenance, fleets will be able to streamline their monthly billing and invoicing process and expand their service offerings without additional administrative overhead."

Connectivity to the shop's maintenance software, including repair orders, preventative maintenance and parts inventory, means services are closely tied not only to accounting but also to customers' service contracts. This enables technicians to receive real-time notifications of service coverages during maintenance visits and allows drivers to make quick decisions regarding services they need or may want. Customer invoices will automatically reflect billing information based on their maintenance coverage.

"By combining traditional maintenance tools such as preventative maintenance, repair orders, staff management and inventory tracking with new contract management benefits, Trimble customers can experience a unified system for both service contracts and maintenance repairs," said Adler. "Backing that synergy with profit/loss reporting on service contracts and yearly and contract based revenue reporting, customers will have a complete view of not only their shop but the profitability of their full-service operation."

For more information regarding Trimble's asset maintenance solutions, visit: https://transportation.trimble.com/transportation-solutions/vehicle-health-maintenance .

About Trimble Transportation

Trimble Transportation is multi-modal and provides solutions for the long-haul trucking, field service management, rail and construction logistics industries to create a fully integrated supply chain. In trucking, Trimble provides enterprise and mobility solutions focused on business intelligence and data analytics; safety and regulatory compliance; navigation and routing; freight brokerage; supply chain visibility and final mile; transportation management and fleet maintenance. With an intelligent ecosystem of products and services, Trimble enables customers to embrace the rapid technological evolution of the industry and connect all aspects of transportation and logistics—trucks, drivers, back office, freight and assets. Through the combined legacy of PeopleNet, TMW Systems and 10-4 Systems, Trimble delivers an open, scalable platform to help customers make more informed decisions and maximize performance, visibility and safety. For more information about Trimble Transportation, visit: https://www.trimble.com/transportation-logistics .

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation and logistics. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

