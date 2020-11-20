Trimble and Deloitte Collaborate to Deliver Innovative Cloud-Based Real Estate Management Solutions

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) announced today a collaboration with Deloitte as part of Trimble's Real Estate Global Alliance Program. This alliance brings together the technology and cloud hosting experience of Trimble's ManhattanONE business with the implementation experience and global footprint of Deloitte's Real Estate Transformation & Technology practice.

Trimble's ManhattanONE™ software suite is a comprehensive Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) solution for centralizing key real estate functions and data analyses essential for optimizing real estate performance, improving decision-making and enhancing employee experience. With simple and flexible access to current and future software modules—across leasing, financials, space, projects, maintenance and sustainability—organizations can more easily manage the features and functionality they need as their real estate requirements evolve.

Deloitte will work with Trimble to bring the powerful capabilities of ManhattanONE to clients worldwide, leveraging Deloitte's substantial experience with the deployment of real estate management technology platforms. Deloitte's Real Estate Transformation & Technology practice helps organizations across industries address considerable opportunities and challenges spanning space and portfolio management, lease accounting/administration, facilities and construction management, and more.

"It has never been more important to use the right tools and technology, and the best data available to make critical business decisions," said Francisco J. Acoba, managing director and leader of Deloitte's Real Estate Transformation & Technology practice in the U.S. "We are excited to be working with Trimble to deliver innovative solutions to help customers manage their real estate portfolios, including return-to-office planning and strategic alignment in today's environment."

"We're excited to be working with Deloitte to bring a scalable and innovative portfolio of solutions to our global customers. ManhattanONE was built on the pioneering vision that integration and modularity are not mutually exclusive. With all the functionality available in one complete package, customers can now more easily unlock the potential of their real estate management and decision-making," said Craig Gillespie, business area director, Trimble Real Estate. "Deloitte brings a highly strategic view of the business problems we are solving for across industries, and the execution capabilities to deliver value enabled by the flexibility of our ManhattanONE software solution."

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 7,000 private companies. Our people work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today's marketplace—delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthy society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Now celebrating 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's more than 330,000 people worldwide make an impact that matters at: www.deloitte.com .

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

About Trimble Real Estate

Trimble provides scalable cloud-based reporting and analytics to help customers better plan, manage and optimize real estate portfolios, buildings and workplaces. With integrated software modules for financial management, including accounting, lease and FASB/IASB compliance; space management, room and desk booking; as well as projects, maintenance and sustainability, ManhattanONE enables customers to improve real estate performance, space utilization and employee experience. With enhanced visibility and unrivalled control, customers can make decisions with speed and confidence, building experiences that motivate people and elevate the properties in which they work. To learn more about Trimble's real estate software, visit: realestate.trimble.com.

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming a broad range of industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com .

