Trimble and Pana-Pacific Collaborate to Extend the Benefits of Video Intelligence for Transportation

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) today announced that Pana-Pacific, a provider of technology to the commercial trucking industry, will sell Trimble video equipment for use with a subscription to Trimble's Video Intelligence™ solution. Through the collaboration, Pana-Pacific will market both two and four-channel digital video recorders (DVRs) and a variety of cameras to the OEM heavy-duty truck dealer network.

"We have a long-standing relationship with Trimble so when we noticed a significant increase in demand from customers for safety and compliance solutions, it was a natural choice to add the Trimble Video Intelligence solution to our product portfolio," said John Trenberth, president and CEO of Pana-Pacific. "Fleets of all sizes will see improved safety, cost savings and peace of mind thanks to Trimble's robust platform and the organization's expertise in delivering trusted safety and compliance solutions."

Trimble's Video Intelligence gives fleets a 360-degree view in and around company vehicles using forward, side and rear-facing cameras. Through this neutral eyewitness perspective, fleets can record video evidence in the event of an accident as well as enhance coaching opportunities with company drivers.

"Pana-Pacific and Trimble have an established relationship, in large part due to Pana-Pacific's strong reputation and commitment to customers," said Jim Angel, vice president of Trimble's Video Intelligence Solutions. "We look forward to making Video Intelligence available to the heavy-duty truck dealers through Pana-Pacific, giving more fleets the opportunity to benefit from improved safety and liability protection."

The distribution agreement was announced at the ATA Management Conference & Exhibition, being held in San Diego on October 5-9, 2019. For more information on Video Intelligence, visit: https://transportation.trimble.com/transportation-solutions/video-safety-solutions/ .

About Pana-Pacific

Pana-Pacific's dedicated sales and engineering experts have worked side-by-side with Commercial Vehicle (CV) manufacturers for over 46 years to develop and implement quality products for vehicles that measure up to the required standards. CV customers have come to rely on Pana-Pacific as the expert in the areas of mobile audio and infotainment, satellite radio, safety, telematics, navigation, video systems, communications, mobile appliances and more. Pana-Pacific has a system-integration approach, which has positioned the company to offer world-class products from global companies. With 15 original equipment (OE) manufacturers as customers, Pana-Pacific provides services to approximately 2,800 OE dealers, over 35 OE part distribution centers and thousands of CV fleet companies. At any given time, over 2,500 unique OEM part numbers are in stock and available for shipment from the Pana-Pacific warehouse facility in Fresno, California. For more information, please visit www.panapacific.com .

About Trimble Transportation

Trimble Transportation is multi-modal and provides solutions for the long-haul trucking, field service management, rail and construction logistics industries to create a fully integrated supply chain. In trucking, Trimble provides enterprise and mobility solutions focused on business intelligence and data analytics; safety and regulatory compliance; navigation and routing; freight brokerage; supply chain visibility and final mile; transportation management and fleet maintenance. With an intelligent ecosystem of products and services, Trimble enables customers to embrace the rapid technological evolution of the industry and connect all aspects of transportation and logistics—trucks, drivers, back office, freight and assets. Through the combined legacy of PeopleNet, TMW Systems and 10-4 Systems, Trimble delivers an open, scalable platform to help customers make more informed decisions and maximize performance, visibility and safety. For more information about Trimble Transportation, visit: https://www.trimble.com/transportation-logistics .

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation and logistics. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com .

