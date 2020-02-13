Trimble Announces Call for Speakers for its 2020 Dimensions User Conference

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) has opened its Call for Speakers for the 2020 Trimble Dimensions User Conference, which will be held November 2–4 at Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee. Emphasizing education, innovation and networking, this biennial event is a premier opportunity for speakers to share insights and real-world experiences.

Of particular interest to the thousands of attendees at Dimensions are sessions to learn about and experience groundbreaking technology trends in construction, geospatial surveying and mapping, autonomy, civil engineering, architecture and design, agriculture, transportation, utilities and more.

Those interested in presenting at an educational session can learn more at dimensions.trimble.com/sessions/call-for-speakers, and may submit speaker proposals through April 8, 2020. Notifications of acceptance will be made in early June, and speakers will receive a significantly discounted full-conference registration rate.

Additional information about Trimble Dimensions, including registration details, will be available in the coming weeks.

About Trimble Dimensions International User Conference

Trimble Dimensions User Conference showcases how technology is transforming the way professionals work to achieve success. During three days, attendees have ongoing opportunities for sharing knowledge, networking with industry leaders, building relationships, developing new contacts, and discovering how to overcome challenges in today's competitive business environment. Highlights include more than 500 educational sessions, many offering professional development hour (PDH) credits; hands-on software training; keynote and executive-level presentations; an on-site innovation Expo; and opportunities to see Trimble solutions at work.



For more information, visit dimensions.trimble.com or email trimble_dimensions@trimble.com.

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose-built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

