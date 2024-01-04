Trimble Announces Connected Climate Exchange, Links Farmers to Companies Looking to Meet Sustainability Commitments

Through a data-first approach, Trimble offers a carbon marketplace to bridge the gap between farmers, agronomists and businesses to track and leverage sustainable farming practices

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) announced today the Connected Climate Exchange, a carbon marketplace to connect and aggregate verified data across the agriculture supply chain to enable a more sustainable future. To meet net zero commitments, Trimble offers new opportunities for industry stakeholders to quantify their sustainability efforts, scale their businesses with climate offerings and ultimately minimize the negative effects of climate change.

Trimble's Connected Climate Exchange creates a streamlined process for aggregating data across farm organizations and verifying this data for emissions reductions and removals buyers. By connecting an ecosystem of farmers, agronomists, ag retailers and carbon buyers in one marketplace, the Connected Climate Exchange enables participation in carbon markets and sustainability programs that were previously too time-consuming and complex.

"Farmers have long struggled to comprehensively report and tell their sustainability story in quantifiable and verifiable terms. They need a technology solution that brings greater value and helps bring structure to disconnected data," said Darren Howie, director, emerging digital and sustainability, Trimble. "As a trusted partner in the agriculture industry, Trimble is taking a farm-centric approach. While many carbon programs work by identifying a specific practice to implement and search for farms, Trimble is partnering with agronomy-focused, enterprise agriculture companies to optimize interventions at the farm level, then aggregate the impacts to support emission reduction programs for companies upstream in the agriculture value chain."

A Farmer-First Solution

As a key participant in the carbon market since 2007, Trimble offers high-quality, in-field data in a platform solution that allows smooth data integrations. Over the past 17 years, Trimble has sold over 4.5 million tonnes of agricultural carbon offsets in Canada, generating over $50 million for farmers. For more than 40 years, Trimble has worked shoulder-to-shoulder with farmers and farm service providers to develop innovative agriculture solutions that drive productivity, efficiency, profitability and sustainability. Through this work, Trimble is now able to help stakeholders across the agriculture value chain get closer to a net zero future.

The Trimble Connected Climate Exchange works seamlessly with Trimble Ag Software and other third-party farm management tools to:

Centrally manage sustainability projects and customers

Perform calculations to report on carbon emissions, reductions and removals

Provide reporting and visualization to sustainability impacts

Calculate payments where applicable

Generate cross-sector supply chain insights

"One key roadblock to other carbon programs has been data aggregation. Trimble has been on the farm and collecting data for decades," said Dietmar Grimm, vice president, corporate strategy and sustainability, Trimble. "Through its data aggregation capabilities, the Connected Climate Exchange is able to deliver quantifiable and verifiable reports, validated by independent third-party MMRV (measure, monitor, report and verify) providers. This documentation is subject to annual third-party audits that track carbon emissions reductions and removals within the agriculture supply shed at scale."

To learn more about the Connected Climate Exchange and how it connects an ecosystem of agriculture professionals to achieve our industry's climate goals – through transparent, measurable, and verifiable sustainability data – visit: https://agriculture.trimble.com/en/about/sustainability/connected-climate-exchange .

About Trimble

Dedicated to the world's tomorrow, Trimble is a technology company delivering solutions that enable our customers to work in new ways to measure, build, grow and move goods for a better quality of life. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics connect the digital and physical worlds to improve productivity, quality, safety, transparency and sustainability. From purpose-built products and enterprise lifecycle solutions to industry cloud services, Trimble is transforming critical industries such as construction, geospatial, agriculture and transportation to power an interconnected world of work. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com .

