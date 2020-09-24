Trimble Announces New Collaboration Platform Integrations with Microsoft 365 and BIMcollab

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) announced today new integrations for Microsoft 365 and BIMcollab with its Trimble® Connect™ cloud-based collaboration platform. The integration with Trimble Connect provides users of both platforms with a common data environment for connecting project stakeholders with the data they need to inform decisions and improve team efficiency. In real-time, project stakeholders can share, review, coordinate, and comment on data-rich constructible models, schedules, and critical project information—eliminating costly miscommunication that keeps projects from finishing on time and on budget.

The integration with Microsoft 365 streamlines and accelerates workflows by removing the extra step of downloading Microsoft Office files from Trimble Connect to edit them in Word, Excel, or PowerPoint. Users with a Microsoft 365 license now have the ability to use Microsoft software applications to edit project data such as documents, presentations, and spreadsheets directly through Trimble Connect.

"The Microsoft 365 integration is a welcome addition to Trimble Connect," said Jeremy Sibert, technology director at general contractor Hensel Phelps. "The ability to create, edit and distribute documents directly from Trimble Connect will not only save us a lot of time, but it will also allow us to track updates, monitor version control and manage document security much more efficiently using tools our users are already familiar with and use heavily."

BIMcollab is a cloud-based platform for building information modeling (BIM) that simplifies issue management and provides integrated model validation, offering a structured way of storing, sharing, and solving issues. Trimble Connect's integration with BIMcollab enables users to collaborate in real-time. Trimble Connect's easy-to-use features reduce the learning curve and give BIMcollab users, including those without access to a BIM authoring tool, a common data environment for visualizing project data and collaborating across the project lifecycle.

"Our goal is to integrate BIMcollab with as many BIM tools as possible, whether they are model-authoring, model-checking, or model-sharing solutions," said Erik Pijnenburg, CEO of BIMcollab. "The integration with Trimble Connect offers our mutual users one of the most advanced solutions available to share and improve models."

"Because no one vendor can be expected to have all the right point tools, an open and agnostic space for sharing models and construction data is imperative for project efficiency, profitability and timeliness," said Marcel Broekmaat, product director for Trimble Connect. "Integrations with Trimble Connect and other industry solutions are critical as we continue to drive construction's digital transformation by enabling project stakeholders to unlock the real value of data throughout the construction lifecycle."

About Trimble Construction

Trimble is developing technology, software, and services that drive the digital transformation of construction with solutions that span the entire AEC industry. Empowering teams across the construction lifecycle, Trimble's innovative approach improves coordination and collaboration between stakeholders, teams, phases, and processes. Trimble's Connected Construction strategy gives users control of their operations with best-in-class solutions and a common data environment. By automating work and transforming workflows, Trimble is enabling construction professionals to improve productivity, quality, transparency, safety, sustainability, and deliver each project with confidence. Construction.trimble.com

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity, and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety, and sustainability. From purpose-built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware, and services are transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial, and transportation. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com .

