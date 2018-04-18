Trimble Announces New Field Solutions for Land and Construction Surveying

The Trimble TSC7 brings powerful enhancements to the field and was designed based on customer feedback. It provides a tablet experience with a physical keyboard and a sunlight readable 7-inch touchscreen that supports pinch, tap and slide gestures. Users can interact with the TSC7 intuitively, easily zooming, panning and selecting items on the large touchscreen. Front- and rear-facing cameras allow users to video conference their office from the field for on-the-job support, and capture high definition videos and images that provide valuable context to their data and clients.

The TSC7 also leverages the power of Windows® 10 Professional, driven by an Intel Pentium 64-bit quad-core processor. The processor and operating system make it easy to process data in spreadsheets and run office software programs. An ergonomic form factor, IP68-certified rugged design and optional, user-interchangeable modules make the TSC7 a flexible solution for all surveying applications.

Trimble TSC7 for Land Surveyors

In addition to the innovative TSC7 Controller, Trimble announced a new version of its industry-leading field software. Trimble Access™ 2018. The software features a new UI and powerful graphics capabilities to deliver enhanced workflows for field surveyors. Access 2018 has been redesigned with even more intuitive menus and screen navigation to take advantage of the TSC7's 7-inch touchscreen and computing power, while leveraging software workflows, which include applications for general survey, roading, tunnels and pipelines.

Access 2018 also integrates with the Trimble Sync Manager™ application to enable cloud-based data management between the office and the field. Surveyors can quickly start working by downloading preconfigured jobs in the field with DXF maps and CSV files linked ready to start surveying. Sync Manager also integrates seamlessly with Trimble Business Center software and is compatible with other industry office software platforms.

"Today's surveyors are managers of geospatial intelligence," said Ron Bisio, vice president of Trimble Geospatial. "Data has more depth and complexity than ever before, and surveyors' reputations depend on transforming that data into valuable, reliable information for their clients. The TSC7 and Access 2018 form the new backbone of our field solutions ecosystem, and give our users a leading edge to be data experts."

Trimble TSC7 for Civil Engineering and Construction

In addition to the TSC7 Controller, Trimble is also releasing two new rover systems for civil engineering and construction applications—the Trimble Siteworks Positioning System for Construction Surveyors and the Trimble Siteworks Positioning System for Supervisors.

Both systems feature new Trimble Siteworks Software, next generation survey software tailored for construction workflows. Completely redesigned from the ground up, Siteworks Software features a new interface that is optimized for ease-of-use and productivity. Configurable views, colorful graphics and natural interactions and gestures make Siteworks software intuitive and easy to learn.

"Siteworks gives customers the ability to work with larger, more complex 3D data sets more effectively in the field," said Scott Crozier, general manager of Trimble's Civil Engineering and Construction Division. "Powerful hardware, intuitive software and the latest advances in site positioning technology from Trimble prepare contractors for the future of 3D construction."

Trimble Siteworks Positioning System for Construction Surveyors

The Trimble Siteworks Positioning System for Construction Surveyors is comprised of the Trimble SPS986 GNSS Smart Antenna, the TSC7 Controller and Siteworks Software. It enables construction surveyors to work with complex 3D models, collect large data sets faster, visualize complex 3D models more easily and work day or night efficiently.

Trimble Siteworks Positioning System for Supervisors

The Trimble Siteworks Positioning System for Supervisors is comprised of the SPS986 GNSS Smart Antenna, the Trimble T10 Tablet and Siteworks Software. It enables construction supervisors to run full office software packages, including Business Center - HCE and Microsoft Office, and to work easily with data and 3D models in the field without carrying a laptop.

Availability

The Trimble TSC7 Controller running the current version of Trimble Access field software will be available worldwide in May 2018 through Trimble's Geospatial distribution partners. The Trimble Access 2018 BETA program will open to applicants in early May 2018. For more information, visit: geospatial.trimble.com/TSC7_Access.

The Trimble TSC7 Controller, Trimble Siteworks Software and both Trimble Siteworks Positioning Systems are available now worldwide through the SITECH® distribution channel. For more information, visit: construction.trimble.com/siteworks.

