Trimble Announces New Reporting Segments

WESTMINSTER, Colo., April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) announced today that it will change the reporting of its segment financial results to better reflect the Company's organizational structure and business models. Starting with first quarter 2024 results, Trimble will report revenue and operating income based on three operating segments as follows:

Architects, Engineers, Construction and Owners ("AECO") . This segment primarily provides software solutions, which sell through a direct channel to customers in the construction industry.

. This segment primarily provides software solutions, which sell through a direct channel to customers in the construction industry. Field Systems . This segment primarily includes hardware-centric businesses, which sell through dealer partner channels.

. This segment primarily includes hardware-centric businesses, which sell through dealer partner channels. Transportation and Logistics ("T&L"). This segment will primarily maintain the historical businesses from the previous Transportation segment, which serves customers working in long haul trucking and freight shipper markets.

Financial segment information for the four quarters and the full year for fiscal years 2023 and 2022, as if reported under the new structure, will be available in an 8-K filed today and is posted in the Investor Relations section of the Company's web site at: http://investor.trimble.com . Also available at http://investor.trimble.com will be pre-recorded prepared remarks and an accompanying slide presentation on the new reporting segments. The new segment financial results for 2022 and 2023 include the Company's agriculture business, which was contributed to its joint venture with AGCO, which closed on April 1, 2024.

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the ways people move, build and live. Core technologies in positioning, modeling and data analytics connect the digital and physical worlds to improve our customers' productivity, quality, safety, transparency and sustainability. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com .

REPORTING SEGMENTS (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended





Q1

2023

Q2

2023

Q3

2023

Q4

2023

Year

2023 AECO

















Segment revenue $ 288.1

$ 264.1

$ 269.6

$ 288.7

$ 1,110.5 Segment operating income $ 95.4

$ 62.4

$ 77.8

$ 93.4

$ 329.0 Segment operating income as a % of segment revenue 33.1 %

23.6 %

28.9 %

32.4 %

29.6 %



















Field Systems

















Segment revenue $ 479.9

$ 540.6

$ 495.4

$ 452.0

$ 1,967.9 Segment operating income $ 137.4

$ 175.9

$ 165.0

$ 125.2

$ 603.5 Segment operating income as a % of segment revenue 28.6 %

32.5 %

33.3 %

27.7 %

30.7 %



















Transportation and Logistics

















Segment revenue $ 147.4

$ 188.9

$ 192.3

$ 191.7

$ 720.3 Segment operating income $ 20.3

$ 26.7

$ 33.6

$ 37.6

$ 118.2 Segment operating income as a % of segment revenue 13.8 %

14.1 %

17.5 %

19.6 %

16.4 %



















CORPORATE SUMMARY

















Segment Revenues:

















AECO $ 288.1

$ 264.1

$ 269.6

$ 288.7

$ 1,110.5 Field Systems 479.9

540.6

495.4

452.0

1,967.9 Transportation and Logistics 147.4

188.9

192.3

191.7

720.3 Total Segment Revenue $ 915.4

$ 993.6

$ 957.3

$ 932.4

$ 3,798.7



















Segment Operating Income:

















AECO $ 95.4

$ 62.4

$ 77.8

$ 93.4

$ 329.0 Field Systems 137.4

175.9

165.0

125.2

603.5 Transportation and Logistics 20.3

26.7

33.6

37.6

118.2 Total segment operating income before corporate allocations $ 253.1

$ 265.0

$ 276.4

$ 256.2

$ 1,050.7



















Corporate and Other Charges:

















Unallocated Corporate Expense $ (27.0)

$ (34.0)

$ (25.4)

$ (29.6)

$ (116.0) Purchase accounting adjustments (34.7)

(62.1)

(58.9)

(56.6)

(212.3) Acquisition / divestiture items (7.0)

(26.5)

(22.0)

(16.9)

(72.4) Stock-based compensation / deferred compensation (35.4)

(42.1)

(37.9)

(35.7)

(151.1) Restructuring and other costs (12.0)

(6.7)

(10.9)

(20.5)

(50.1) Consolidated Operating Income 137.0

93.6

121.3

96.9

448.8 Non-operating income (expense) and income taxes (8.2)

(49.0)

(46.4)

(33.9)

(137.5) Net income $ 128.8

$ 44.6

$ 74.9

$ 63.0

$ 311.3

REPORTING SEGMENTS (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended





Q1

2022

Q2

2022

Q3

2022

Q4

2022

Year

2022 AECO

















Segment revenue $ 242.9

$ 221.6

$ 226.0

$ 251.2

$ 941.7 Segment operating income $ 77.2

$ 48.1

$ 59.8

$ 74.0

$ 259.1 Segment operating income as a % of segment revenue 31.8 %

21.7 %

26.5 %

29.5 %

27.5 %



















Field Systems

















Segment revenue $ 595.9

$ 574.7

$ 519.7

$ 461.0

$ 2,151.3 Segment operating income $ 177.3

$ 186.6

$ 165.4

$ 126.6

$ 655.9 Segment operating income as a % of segment revenue 29.8 %

32.5 %

31.8 %

27.5 %

30.5 %



















Transportation and Logistics

















Segment revenue $ 154.9

$ 144.9

$ 139.2

$ 144.3

$ 583.3 Segment operating income $ 8.4

$ 9.3

$ 13.2

$ 18.9

$ 49.8 Segment operating income as a % of segment revenue 5.4 %

6.4 %

9.5 %

13.1 %

8.5 %



















CORPORATE SUMMARY

















Segment Revenues:

















AECO $ 242.9

$ 221.6

$ 226.0

$ 251.2

$ 941.7 Field Systems 595.9

574.7

519.7

461.0

2,151.3 Transportation and Logistics 154.9

144.9

139.2

144.3

583.3 Total Segment Revenue $ 993.7

$ 941.2

$ 884.9

$ 856.5

$ 3,676.3



















Segment Operating Income:

















AECO $ 77.2

$ 48.1

$ 59.8

$ 74.0

$ 259.1 Field Systems 177.3

186.6

165.4

126.6

655.9 Transportation and Logistics 8.4

9.3

13.2

18.9

49.8 Total segment operating income before corporate allocations $ 262.9

$ 244.0

$ 238.4

$ 219.5

$ 964.8



















Corporate and Other Charges:

















Unallocated Corporate Expense $ (29.8)

$ (33.3)

$ (28.5)

$ (31.7)

$ (123.3) Purchase accounting adjustments (34.6)

(32.3)

(31.0)

(33.7)

(131.6) Acquisition / divestiture items (3.9)

(7.3)

(9.1)

(12.5)

(32.8) Stock-based compensation / deferred compensation (25.0)

(26.2)

(31.7)

(29.1)

(112.0) Restructuring and other costs (12.7)

(10.0)

(15.7)

(15.8)

(54.2) Consolidated Operating Income 156.9

134.9

122.4

96.7

510.9 Non-operating income (expense) and income taxes (46.6)

33.1

(36.6)

(11.1)

(61.2) Net income $ 110.3

$ 168.0

$ 85.8

$ 85.6

$ 449.7

FTRMB

SOURCE Trimble