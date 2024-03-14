Trimble Announces TX-RAMP Certification for e-Builder Digital Project Delivery Software and AgileAssets Pavement and Maintenance Management Systems

Certification by Texas Department of Information Resources Ensures Trimble's Cloud Solutions Meet Rigorous Data Security Standards for Texas State Agencies Managing Infrastructure

WESTMINSTER, Colo., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) announced today two of its cloud software solutions that support asset lifecycle management have received a Level 2 Certification based on the security requirements of the Texas Risk and Authorization Management Program (TX-RAMP). The two Trimble solutions are e-Builder Enterprise - Commercial, a digital project delivery software for owners of capital improvement programs, and certain capabilities within AgileAssets, an enterprise asset management software for organizations that manage and maintain complex infrastructure networks. The two specific capabilities within AgileAssets that earned TX-RAMP certification are pavement management and maintenance management.

As part of the Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR), the TX-RAMP program addresses the security of commercial cloud computing products and services that process data for Texas state agencies. Identifying and deploying TX-RAMP-compliant technologies helps state government officials manage risk in a cloud-based environment.

TX-RAMP Level 2 Certification is the higher of two designated levels of compliance with Texas-state cybersecurity standards for cloud technologies that process, store or transmit data that is deemed confidential and a source of moderate or high impact information.

Trimble's e-Builder solution provides public and private organizations with a secure construction project management software that supports the digital delivery of projects within a capital improvement program (CIP) and State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP). With approximately $51 million available in federal grants over the next three years for U.S. state departments of transportation (DOTs) to adopt and use advanced digital construction management systems (ADCMS), the demand for such software solutions that meet state-approved security standards is especially high.

Trimble's AgileAssets solution empowers DOT and other agencies to optimally manage and maintain roads and other infrastructure assets. Asset managers use the solution's predictive data analytics to make informed decisions about how best to use available funds to preserve and maintain the infrastructure network for safety, affordability and asset longevity.

"Empowering infrastructure owners and capital program managers with digital solutions that help deliver construction projects on time and on budget — and maintain those assets efficiently for decades — is part of Trimble's comprehensive strategy to transform the way the world works,'' said Shelly Nooner, vice president, Innovation and Platform for Trimble's Owner and Public Sector. "With e-Builder and AgileAssets, our customers can have confidence in solutions that not only help safeguard critical data, but also help improve productivity, cost-effectiveness and sustainability by digitizing and streamlining workflows across the entire asset lifecycle."

The e-Builder construction management system enables organizations to digitally track fund allocation, view real-time project status updates, implement cost controls, manage documents efficiently and have confidence in stringent data security for their capital improvement programs.

The AgileAssets enterprise asset management system empowers government agencies, toll authorities and others to plan, operate and proactively maintain transportation infrastructure — from budgeting and fund allocation to scheduling inspections and work activities, maintaining regulatory compliance and reporting on performance and outcomes.

Together, e-Builder and AgileAssets help organizations reduce the total cost of ownership of infrastructure assets by maximizing efficiency and reducing risk across the complete asset lifecycle — from planning, design and construction through operation and maintenance. To learn more about these Trimble solutions, visit assetlifecycle.trimble.com .

GTRMB

SOURCE Trimble