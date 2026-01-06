New technology addresses the "urban canyon" problem, enabling centimeter-level accuracy to EV navigation

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble® today announced that its cutting-edge positioning technology will supply crucial data used by the navigation and driver assistance systems in the new Lucid Gravity. By integrating Trimble RTX® and ProPoint Go™ technology, Lucid Gravity becomes the first EV to feature a resilient positioning engine in a system that can enable centimeter-level accuracy even in tunnels, parking garages and dense city centers where standard GPS often fails.

Trimble Delivers Lane-Level Precision to Lucid Gravity Electric Vehicles

This collaboration brings a new level of confidence to the road by delivering a solution that fuses satellite data with 6-axis inertial sensors to help create a high level of accuracy. While standard automotive navigation creates a margin of error measured in meters, Trimble technology can narrow this down to a few centimeters and help validate the car's lane and position.

"This collaboration marks a major shift in how vehicles perceive the world," said Olivier Casabianca, vice president, advanced positioning at Trimble. "The Lucid Gravity is the first electric vehicle to fully integrate Trimble's sensor fusion engine. We aren't just helping the car find the road; we are enabling it to drive with resilience and reliability in the most challenging environments on earth."

Driving the future of mobility, Trimble's technology works in the background to enhance five key aspects of the Lucid Gravity driver experience:

Unbroken navigation: By serving as the primary source for location, velocity and heading, the system prevents the "searching for signal" lag often experienced in urban environments.

By serving as the primary source for location, velocity and heading, the system prevents the "searching for signal" lag often experienced in urban environments. Hands-free confidence: High-accuracy geolocation is fed directly into the Hands-Free Driving Assist (HFDA) system, ensuring the vehicle knows its precise spot on the highway.

High-accuracy geolocation is fed directly into the Hands-Free Driving Assist (HFDA) system, ensuring the vehicle knows its precise spot on the highway. Range you can trust: Precise altitude data allows for smarter battery estimation, giving drivers a hyper-accurate reading of remaining mileage based on real-world terrain.

Precise altitude data allows for smarter battery estimation, giving drivers a hyper-accurate reading of remaining mileage based on real-world terrain. Next-gen infotainment: Lane-level data unlocks advanced capabilities within mobile apps and the dashboard ecosystem.

Lane-level data unlocks advanced capabilities within mobile apps and the dashboard ecosystem. Fleet intelligence: High-fidelity tracking allows for superior monitoring of fleet assets.

Availability

The Trimble positioning solution will be standard on new Lucid Gravity vehicles beginning at the end of January 2026. Existing Lucid Gravity vehicles on the road will receive these capabilities via an over-the-air (OTA) software update, instantly upgrading the vehicle's navigation intelligence.

For more information on Trimble's automotive innovation, visit: https://positioningservices.trimble.com/en/automotive .

About Trimble

Trimble is a global technology company that connects the physical and digital worlds, transforming the ways work gets done. With relentless innovation in precise positioning, modeling and data analytics, Trimble enables essential industries including construction, geospatial and transportation. Whether it's helping customers build and maintain infrastructure, design and construct buildings, optimize global supply chains or map the world, Trimble is at the forefront, driving productivity and progress. For more information about Trimble, visit: www.trimble.com .

GTRMB

SOURCE Trimble