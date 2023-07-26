Trimble Dimensions to Kick Off with a High-Performance Keynote Speaker

Trimble to Provide Insights into Data, Innovation and Technology

Conference Experience to Showcase Construction Startup Competition 

WESTMINSTER, Colo., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) announced today the keynote speaker for its 2023 Trimble Dimensions Conference—Formula 1's Mark Gallagher. The conference features three days of fast-paced education, innovation and networking with Trimble users, customers and product experts from around the world during November 6-8, 2023 at The Venetian in Las Vegas.

Leadership, Technology and Teamwork - A Formula for Success

Gallagher, a long-time Formula 1 executive, has held senior roles in the high-performance environment of F1 motor racing for over 30 years. Today, he is an author, broadcaster and industry analyst who continues to work with drivers and teams at the forefront of this global sport. Gallagher is passionate about using technology and data to better manage risk and safety for drivers and will share his top lessons from the fast lane and the business of winning. He will provide insights into the importance of high-performance leadership, technology and teamwork, which are key components of successful teams, both on and off the track.

Trimble Insights - Innovation with Purpose; Technology for Impact 

Trimble executives in construction and geospatial will kick off Dimensions to underscore how Trimble innovates with purpose and provides technology that enables our customers to make a positive impact in their industries. They will highlight how understanding industry metrics, trends and insights is crucial for staying competitive. By providing essential data, Trimble technology can provide insights that enable informed decision-making. 

CEO Rob Painter will take the stage and provide an inside look into how the pace of change and innovation can address challenges and provide significant opportunities to transform industries and drive sustainability. Painter will also discuss how solutions, developed through Trimble's Connect and Scale strategy, enable customers to do their work faster, better, safer and greener through innovative solutions designed to better connect people, technology, tasks, data, processes and industry lifecycles. 

Construction Startup Competition Experience - Where Innovation Meets Investors 

Exclusive to Dimensions, Trimble will host the Construction Startup Competition 2023 Pitch Day Event. Construction Tech entrepreneur finalists will demonstrate their innovations and technologies to a panel of executive representatives from the competition partners who will decide the winner(s). 

Trimble Dimensions

By popular demand, Trimble Dimensions User Conference is now an annual three-day, in-person event where attendees can better connect as a community for education, inspiration and innovation. The conference provides insight into how Trimble's technology can transform the way professionals work to succeed and drive sustainability. Highlights include more than 400 educational sessions and specialized tracks to advance career objectives, with many sessions qualifying for Professional Development Hour (PDH) credits and Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credits. The conference includes hands-on training opportunities; keynote and executive-level presentations; and an interactive Expo. Dimensions also features the Spotlight Series, a thought-provoking track of sessions that focuses on industry trends delivered by experts on the topics and technology that is transforming the way we work. 

Led by Diamond sponsor Microsoft, Trimble Dimensions is sponsored by a growing list of prominent industry and media partners. 

For more information, visit the Dimensions website or email [email protected] Register before July 31 to take advantage of the early bird discount of US$200 off the standard conference registration fee.

About Trimble

Dedicated to the world's tomorrow, Trimble is a technology company delivering solutions that enable our customers to work in new ways to measure, build, grow and move goods for a better quality of life. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics connect the digital and physical worlds to improve productivity, quality, safety, transparency and sustainability. From purpose-built products and enterprise lifecycle solutions to industry cloud services, Trimble is transforming critical industries such as construction, geospatial, agriculture and transportation to power an interconnected world of work. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com

