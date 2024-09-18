A diverse lineup of over 700 sessions includes interactive hardware and software demos, and topics such as AI, interoperability, workforce transformation and supply chain optimization

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (Nasdaq: TRMB) announced an expansive lineup of training, networking, technology demonstrations and thought leadership opportunities for its 2024 user conference – Trimble Dimensions – happening November 11-13 in Las Vegas.

Trimble Dimensions User Conference to Showcase Innovative and Connected Technologies for Construction and Geospatial Industries

The annual event brings Trimble users, technology experts and industry leaders together in new and exciting ways. Through a one-of-a-kind experience, attendees can spark new ideas for the future of work from over 700 educational sessions that explore deep connections between the physical and digital worlds. From Trimble's training labs and interactive workshops to exhibits from nearly 100 suppliers of complementary technologies, Trimble Dimensions is the source for connecting data from hardware and software to people and workflows.

This year, Trimble Dimensions will feature two specialized events. First, a construction Offsite Expo that links industrial technology from the field to the office with hands-on demonstrations of machine control, monitoring, mapping and positioning in operation at a 15-acre worksite. Second, the Trimble SketchUp® user conference, 3D Basecamp , will be part of the Dimensions program. The co-located event will provide expert training for SketchUp users as well as demonstrations of enhancements to the 3D modeling software, including new AI-enabled capabilities.

Discover what's new, visualize what's next and solve challenges now

Trimble CEO Rob Painter will unveil the latest Trimble innovations during a keynote session to kickoff the Dimensions conference. Through real-world examples, Painter and other Trimble executives will take attendees on a journey through the lifecycle phases of a construction project. Attendees will learn new ways to connect data and emerging technology to improve collaboration, productivity, efficiency and sustainability. Actor and writer Brendan Hunt, co-creator and a star of the hit television series Ted Lasso, will be a featured speaker during the keynote session.

To further fuel a community of connections, Trimble will host two startup competitions designed to match innovation with investment. The SketchUp 0-60 Challenge and the Construction Startup Competition 2024 Pitch Day Event are both designed to inspire the broader Architecture, Engineering, Construction and Operations (AECO) audience to develop transformational technology solutions designed to solve common industry pain points.

In addition to Diamond Sponsor PwC and Platinum Sponsors Caterpillar and Microsoft, Trimble Dimensions is sponsored by a growing list of prominent industry and media partners. Conference registration is filling up quickly as event organizers are expecting more than 6,000 attendees at The Venetian in Las Vegas. For more information, visit https://www.trimble.com/en/our-company/events/dimensions/overview .

