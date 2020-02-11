Trimble Divests Majority of Mining Information Systems to Herga Group

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) announced today that the company has sold its majority ownership of Mining Information Systems (MIS) to Herga Group, headquartered in Brisbane, Australia. The Herga Group has been a Trimble dealer for more than 30 years representing the geospatial and construction portfolios in Australia and New Zealand. Financial terms were not disclosed.

MIS provides information systems for enterprise-wide monitoring and management of mining and ore processing operations. MIS systems collect and integrate data across functional areas and sources, regardless of data origin. This capability combined with Trimble's geospatial solutions can provide increased mine productivity through the aggregation, analysis and presentation of information that enables better decision making for mining customers.

The remaining minority stake in MIS will give Trimble the ability to leverage the software platform for construction customers and projects that need to aggregate data from multiple sources to gain insight and control of their operations.

"As part of our strategy to achieve the highest value for the company, we are continually evaluating our portfolio of businesses," said Bryn Fosburgh, senior vice president, Trimble. "While mining remains an attractive market for our geospatial solutions, the Herga Group is an ideal fit for the mining software business."

"Mining Information Systems is highly complementary to our business and supports the mission of our customers to improve productivity," said Adam Bright, managing director, Herga Group. "The enterprise software will be a key component of our mining strategy."

MIS has been reported as part of Trimble's Buildings and Infrastructure Segment. The majority sale will not have a material impact on segment or overall financial results.

About the Herga Group

Swiss émigré Alphonse Herga, a watchmaker by trade, established his namesake business located in Brisbane in 1888. One of his apprentices, Frederick John Bright, purchased the company from Herga at the turn of the century, beginning a family-owned business that continues today—with the fourth generation that is now part of the management team.

The Herga Group has a long-standing relationship of more than 30 years as the Trimble Dealer in Australia, New Zealand and Pacific regions in the mining, geospatial, civil construction and building markets. With a network of experts throughout the region and a state-of-the-art CRM system, the Herga Group backs its products with superior training, support and service for the extensive range of Trimble technology.

The group has a strong association with the mining sector with clients throughout the APAC region utilizing Trimble technology. The procurement of MIS, in partnership with Trimble, will enhance the company's commitment to its mining customers.

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

