Trimble Duo Marks the Latest Innovation for In-Cab Connectivity for Transportation

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) introduced today the Trimble Duo™ solution, an Android-powered device that combines an intuitive in-cab display with a 4G-LTE powered vehicle gateway.

The Trimble Duo is a ruggedized, fixed-mount device built specifically for the commercial trucking industry, providing fleets with an in-cab display and vehicle gateway in a single device. The Trimble Duo connects and mounts directly to a truck's dashboard, eliminating the need to run cables through the headliner or to uninstall older onboard equipment.

With the Trimble Duo, fleets can rely on a solution that is compliant with the Electronic Logging Device (ELD) mandate and leverages 4G LTE network connectivity.

"With the sunset of 3G wireless networks and the impending ELD mandate deadline, the Trimble Duo gives fleets a powerful platform to help ensure driver connectivity and compliance, both today and in the years to come," said Jon Passman, chief product and marketing officer for Trimble Transportation. "Fleets can quickly deploy this single device across their driver base, replacing older equipment and providing them reliable access to the future of fleet mobility."

Built on the Android platform, the Trimble Duo features the latest innovations from Trimble, helping customers to future-proof their investment. With the Trimble Duo, fleets can pair the reliability of a commercial-grade device with the flexibility to customize the user experience through a mix of proprietary and third-party apps to improve driver productivity.

"The debut of the Trimble Duo marks our continued commitment by providing advanced mobility options to our transportation customers," said Passman. "The intuitive Android environment makes it easy for drivers to use, while providing fleets with the power to fully utilize the platform's capabilities to meet their business-specific needs."

For more information on the Trimble Duo, visit: https://transportation.trimble.com/trimble-duo.

About Trimble Transportation

Trimble Transportation is multi-modal and provides solutions for the long-haul trucking, field service management, rail and construction logistics industries to create a fully integrated supply chain. In trucking, Trimble provides enterprise and mobility solutions focused on business intelligence and data analytics; safety and regulatory compliance; navigation and routing; freight brokerage; supply chain visibility and final mile; transportation management and fleet maintenance. With an intelligent ecosystem of products and services, Trimble enables customers to embrace the rapid technological evolution of the industry and connect all aspects of transportation and logistics—trucks, drivers, back office, freight and assets. Through the combined legacy of ALK, PeopleNet, TMW Systems and 10-4 Systems, Trimble delivers an open, scalable platform to help customers make more informed decisions and maximize performance, visibility and safety. For more information about Trimble Transportation, visit: https://www.trimble.com/transportation-logistics .

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation and logistics. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com .

