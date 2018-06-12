Trimble Launches Next Generation 4G LTE Wireless Data Recorders for Smart Water Monitoring

The announcement was made at the 2018 American Water Works Association (AWWA) Annual Conference & Expo (ACE18). Trimble's Water solutions will be showcased at booth #26047.

Initially launched in 2010, the Telog 32 Series set the standard for remote monitoring of water and wastewater networks. The Advanced Series raises the bar with added features—4G LTE wireless capability, faster impulse monitoring, Bluetooth connectivity, replaceable modem, improved battery life and many others. The Telog 32 Advanced Series can be used for a variety of applications including pressure monitoring, pressure transient analysis, water level monitoring and rainfall intensity measurement. The data recorders work in combination with cloud-hosted and on-premise software to enable utilities to remotely capture critical data required for reducing leakage and non-revenue water (NRW) loss. The solution enables water and wastewater utilities to enhance asset performance while improving resiliency and response to emergencies and extreme weather events.

"With a new design, enhanced features and improved performance, the Telog 32 Advanced Series sets a new standard for smart water monitoring across the entire industry," said Alain Samaha, general manager, Trimble's Water Division. "The IoT recorders enable a step change in operational efficiency, compliance and sustainability by providing utilities greater visibility and deeper intelligence to transform how they operate their networks."

Telog 32 Advanced Series of 4G LTE Wireless Data Recorders

The Telog 32 Advanced Series includes nine new data recorders that monitor key measurements of water, wastewater and groundwater systems. Using cloud-hosted or on-premise software, utilities have full access to the Telog 32 Advanced Series monitoring data, including alerts and alarms as well as advanced analytics and reporting.

The Telog 32 Advanced Series includes:

Telog HPR-32A Hydrant Pressure Recorder : Pressure monitoring for model calibration, pressure management, investigating customer complaints and fireflow testing on hydrants.

: Pressure monitoring for model calibration, pressure management, investigating customer complaints and fireflow testing on hydrants. Telog HPR-32iA Hydrant Pressure/Impulse Recorder : Includes all the capabilities of the Telog HPR-32A plus pressure transient monitoring on hydrants.

: Includes all the capabilities of the Telog HPR-32A plus pressure transient monitoring on hydrants. Telog PR-32A Pressure Recorder : Pressure monitoring for model calibration, pressure management, investigating customer complaints and fireflow testing for underground deployments.

: Pressure monitoring for model calibration, pressure management, investigating customer complaints and fireflow testing for underground deployments. Telog PR-32iA Pressure/Impulse Recorder : Includes all the capabilities of the Telog PR-32A plus pressure transient monitoring for underground deployments.

: Includes all the capabilities of the Telog PR-32A plus pressure transient monitoring for underground deployments. Telog RG-32A Rain Gauge Recorder: Rainfall intensity monitoring.

Rainfall intensity monitoring. Telog iLR-32A Current Loop Recorder : Current loop monitoring for detecting output of process instruments.

: Current loop monitoring for detecting output of process instruments. Telog PFE-32A Pulse/Frequency Event Recorder : Pulse frequency (contact closure) counting for meter reading and pump monitoring.

: Pulse frequency (contact closure) counting for meter reading and pump monitoring. Telog Ru-32mA Pressure and Flow Recorder : Eight channel recorder for pressure reducing valves (PRV) and pump station monitoring.

: Eight channel recorder for pressure reducing valves (PRV) and pump station monitoring. Telog Ru-32imA Pressure, Flow and Impulse Recorder: Eight channel recorder for PRV, pump station and pressure transient monitoring.

Common features of the Telog 32 Advanced Series enable utilities to:

Operate on the latest 4G LTE wireless communication networks

Detect potentially damaging pressure transients with new impulse monitoring up to 256 samples per second

Eliminate cables and confined space entry with added Bluetooth connectivity

Protect a utility's investment with replaceable modems for future communication technology changes

Extend usage in the field through improved battery life management

Increase uptime and reduce field visits with digital pressure sensors

Deploy underground and in harsh environments with IP68 rated enclosures

Leverage cloud-hosted and on-premise software for operational insight and analysis

For more information on the Telog 32 Advanced Series of 4G LTE wireless IoT recorders: https://www.trimblewater.com/32-series-upgrade.

Availability

The Telog 32 Advanced Series is available now through Trimble Water and its Authorized Business Partners.

About Trimble's Water Division

Trimble's Water Division focuses on solving key challenges that water, wastewater and stormwater utilities face as their infrastructure ages; flooding, droughts and other environmental issues increase; and customer needs grow. Trimble's solutions combine advanced positioning devices, Internet of Things (IoT) sensors and communication technologies with enterprise, mobile and cloud software and analytics to provide utilities with a digital view and analysis of their networks. The solutions enable utilities to assess, monitor, inspect and manage their network in real-time—saving costs, reducing water loss, enhancing asset performance while improving regulatory compliance and customer service. For more information about Trimble's Water solutions, visit: www.TrimbleWater.com.

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming a broad range of industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation and logistics. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

