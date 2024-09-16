Trimble Leaders Reveal Range of New Transportation Technology at 2024 Insight Tech Conference

Annual Event Focuses on Driving Transportation Industry Forward through Impactful Innovation

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) opened its 2024 Insight Tech Conference with leaders Rob Painter, president and CEO, and Michael Kornhauser, sector vice president, transportation and logistics, discussing the rapid acceleration of the transportation industry. At the event, Trimble is unveiling an unmatched slate of innovations focused on driving better, safer, more efficient and more productive outcomes for Trimble customers.

"We will continue delivering innovation to help you do your work better, and continue investing in cybersecurity, in data and in AI," said Rob Painter. "The global transportation industry is experiencing a major shift as technology propels productivity. Trimble is at the forefront of this transformative moment."

Painter was also joined by Platform Science co-founder and CEO Jack Kennedy to discuss Trimble and Platform Science's recently-announced definitive agreement for Platform Science to acquire Trimble's global transportation telematics business units. As part of this agreement, Trimble will become a shareholder in Platform Science's expanded business.

"Platform Science and Trimble will bring unprecedented choice to the global transportation industry," said Kennedy. "We're entering an exciting new chapter for Platform Science, for Trimble, and for the industry as a whole. This partnership marks the inflection point for a true platform approach to transportation technology."

This year's keynote also launched major product releases across Trimble's range of connected transportation technology with impactful updates to its carrier Transportation Management Software (TMS), commercial navigation, asset maintenance, real-time visibility and DVIR solutions: Trimble TMS Order Module™, Trimble CoPilot®, Trimble TMT Fleet Maintenance™ Road Call, Transporeon Visibility and Trimble Inspections.

"Transportation businesses that embrace and adopt the right technology – with a partner that is focused on making an outsized impact on operations – will win in today's dynamic freight market," said Michael Kornhauser. "We are furthering our products to make Trimble that technology partner."

Trimble Launches Cloud-based TMS Order Module

The all-new Trimble TMS Order Module transforms the truckload carrier order workflow through the power of machine-learning and Trimble's industry-standard commercial map visualization. This cloud-based order entry experience employs predictive analytics-based tender grading and dynamic area balance visualization for a TMS order workflow that optimizes while it executes. All while connecting directly to truckload TMW.Suite and Innovative customers' existing TMS for a more streamlined implementation experience.

Updated CoPilot Enhances Truck-Safe Navigation

Trimble's commercial navigation solution, CoPilot , boasts a major update of its user interface, making it more intuitive, responsive and driver-friendly than ever. New features like predictive parking and trip planning optimize how drivers navigate their journeys, improving in-cab and back-office connection while enhancing fleet safety and efficiency along the way.

TMT Road Call Reduces Impact of Unexpected Breakdowns

TMT Fleet Maintenance has relaunched its Road Call module, providing maintenance managers a one-stop shop for managing vehicle breakdown maintenance needs. By combining Trimble's industry-standard commercial map visualization and market-leading fleet maintenance technology, TMT Road Call delivers fleets a streamlined workflow experience, driving even greater efficiencies through connected transportation technologies. Maintenance managers can quickly spot disabled vehicles, find the best and closest service center and generate repair orders in a single, cloud-based user experience, saving time, reducing downtime and maximizing fleet efficiency.

Transporeon Visibility Launches in North America, Seamlessly Connects to Trimble TMS

Transporeon Visibility brings a transformative customer service tool to carriers in North America, delivering real-time visibility and precise ETAs to in-transit shipments for all transportation types. With direct integration to Trimble's TMW.Suite and Innovative TMS, as well as other visibility solutions, Transporeon Visibility provides Trimble TMS customers visibility on their own terms – with a unified, real-time visibility experience that supports diverse shipper customer requirements.

New Vehicle Inspection Solution Improves Safety, Efficiency and Compliance

Trimble's new Driver Vehicle Inspection Report (DVIR) solution for commercial fleets, Trimble Inspections , is designed to improve fleet safety and efficiency, promote regulatory compliance and simplify driver and back-office workflows. Available through Trimble Instinct – Trimble's flagship telematics and fleet management software solution – Trimble Inspections adds a modernized, more streamlined truck and trailer inspection application to Instinct's best-in-class driver experience.

Insight Tech Conference

Trimble's Insight Tech Conference began September 15, 2024 and will run through September 17, 2024 at The Venetian in Las Vegas. This year's event includes multiple days of networking, expert panel discussions and over 200 educational sessions. The executive-focused Leadership Series will bring in over 20 C-Suite speakers to touch on pressing transportation industry issues like AI, driver retention and freight fraud. And the all-new Trimble Customer Series provides Trimble customers an opportunity to share their experiences and best practices leveraging Trimble technology to improve their operations.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to hear from Insight's distinguished keynote speaker, Mike Abrashoff, former US Navy Commander of the USS Benfold. After taking command as the most junior officer in the US Pacific Fleet, Abrashoff led the Benfold to a #1 performance ranking after experiencing the highest turnover rate the year prior. Abrashoff's keynote will explore transportation's unique challenges and how the global supply chain can benefit from an increased commitment to culture.

For more information on Trimble's Insight Tech Conference, visit: https://trimble.swoogo.com/insight24-event/home

For more information on transportation & logistics at Trimble, visit: https://transportation.trimble.com .

About Trimble Transportation

Trimble Transportation is transforming the global supply chain through intelligent, connected technology and workflows that are rooted in industry standard commercial maps and data. At the intersection of the physical and digital worlds, Trimble Transportation offers SaaS, web, mobile and installed solutions that improve efficiency, promote safety, optimize utilization, and enable collaboration. From planning to delivery, we provide cutting edge procurement, transportation management, mapping, routing, dispatch, navigation, location, fleet management, ELD compliance and asset maintenance solutions. For more information, visit: transportation.trimble.com .

About Transporeon

At Transporeon, a Trimble Company, our mission is to bring transportation in sync with the world. We power the largest global freight network of more than 1,400 shippers and retailers and more than 150,000 carriers and logistics service providers. Every day they execute more than 110,000 transports on our platform and book more than 100,000 dock-appointments for loading and unloading. In the course of one year, roughly $59bn in freight is being processed on our platform.

Our leading transportation management platform connects all actors along the supply chain. It facilitates collaboration between the different parties, helps to automate manual processes and provides valuable real-time insights. The modular Application Hubs solve specific logistics challenges and range from freight sourcing over transport execution and dock and yard management to freight audit and payment. Data hubs provide insights into logistics operations, market developments and carbon emissions, next to ensuring transparency in the supply chain through visibility. Our platform works across all geographies and all modes of transportation, empowering logistics teams to move, manage and monitor freight.

Transporeon is headquartered in Ulm, Germany, and maintains 18 offices around the globe with over 1,400 employees across 27 countries. For more information, visit: www.transporeon.com.

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the ways people move, build and live. Core technologies in positioning, modeling and data analytics connect the digital and physical worlds to improve our customers' productivity, quality, safety, transparency and sustainability. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com .

Safe Harbor

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the proposed transaction and the timing thereof, the value and benefits to Trimble of its equity stake in Platform Science and the commercial agreements to be entered into in connection therewith, and the development of technology, delivery of services and the business performance of each of Trimble and Platform Science following the transaction. These forward-looking statements are subject to change, and actual results may materially differ from those set forth in this news release due to certain risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause or contribute to changes in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to (i) the failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction, (ii) that the closing of the proposed transaction is subject to conditions which may not be satisfied or may take longer to be satisfied than expected, including the failure to obtain governmental or regulatory approval that may be required for the proposed transaction, or that, if such approval is obtained, the approval is obtained subject to unexpected conditions, (iii) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the definitive agreement relating to the proposed transaction, (iv) the effect of the announcement, pendency or completion of the proposed transaction on the ability of the parties to retain customers and retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with their counterparties, and on their operating results and businesses generally, (v) matters related to the proposed transaction diverting management's attention from other ongoing business operations, (vi) unanticipated risks, costs or difficulties in separating Trimble's global transportation telematics business, (vii) that the benefits from the anticipated commercial agreements with Platform Science will be dependent upon its performance following the closing of the proposed transaction, and (vii) the failure to realize the anticipated benefits of Trimble's equity stake in Platform Science. The foregoing review of important factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements set forth in reports filed with the SEC, including Trimble's current reports on Form 8-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its annual report on Form 10-K, such as statements regarding changes in economic conditions and the impact of competition. Undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statement contained herein. These statements reflect Trimble's position as of the date of this news release. Trimble expressly disclaims any undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any statements to reflect any change in Trimble's expectations or any change of events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

