Trimble Opens in.sight with its Vision for Transforming the Transportation Supply Chain

HOUSTON, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) provided its perspective on the state of the transportation industry and role in providing technology to address key challenges during the opening session of its annual in.sight user conference + expo. Now in its fourth year, in.sight is one of the transportation industry's largest technology conferences, with 2,000 attendees taking part in this year's event.

Monday's opening session featured a wide range of Trimble leaders, who discussed top industry trends, including data security, driver retention and maximizing utilization. The session also included demonstrations of the robust capabilities of Trimble's transportation solutions and its vision to optimize the supply chain lifecycle, enabling shippers and carriers to work more closely together.

"From new regulations related to the ELD mandate and data privacy, to disruptive technology and broader macroeconomic forces—it is more important than ever for transportation companies to have the right mix of solutions in place," said James Langley, senior vice president of Trimble's Transportation Sector. "We are focused on continued innovation to provide customers with access to data that enhances decision making and drives better business outcomes."

At 2018's in.sight user conference, Trimble announced that it was transitioning the legacy PeopleNet, TMW Systems and 10-4 Systems brands to form Trimble Transportation. Monday's opening session also highlighted the work since then to unify the customer experience, collaborate on technological innovation and improve the safety and efficiency of the industry as a whole.

"Last year, we announced that we were bringing our transportation businesses together and, as we looked ahead, we knew it would be a year of hard work," said Langley. "Our priority in these last 12 months has been to maintain our customer focus and we are steadfast in our commitment to not only build the right technology solutions but create an experience that fully aligns with all of our customers' needs."

The theme for this year's in.sight is the "Power of Together" and is centered on how Trimble and its customers, working together, can make transportation safer and more efficient. The event continues through Wednesday with a schedule that includes more than 300 educational sessions, technology exhibits from dozens of industry solutions providers as well as several networking events. Trimble will also present its 2019 Ovation Awards to innovative customers on Monday evening. The conference will conclude with a panel discussion featuring several industry leaders, who will explore how data can be harnessed to maximize efficiencies in all aspects of the supply chain.

About Trimble Transportation

Trimble Transportation is multi-modal and provides solutions for the long-haul trucking, field service management, rail and construction logistics industries to create a fully integrated supply chain. In trucking, Trimble provides enterprise and mobility solutions focused on business intelligence and data analytics; safety and regulatory compliance; navigation and routing; freight brokerage; supply chain visibility and final mile; transportation management and fleet maintenance. With an intelligent ecosystem of products and services, Trimble enables customers to embrace the rapid technological evolution of the industry and connect all aspects of transportation and logistics—trucks, drivers, back office, freight and assets. Through the combined legacy of PeopleNet, TMW Systems and 10-4 Systems, Trimble delivers an open, scalable platform to help customers make more informed decisions and maximize performance, visibility and safety. For more information about Trimble Transportation, visit: https://www.trimble.com/transportation-logistics .

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation and logistics. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com .

