TALLAHASSEE, Fla. and WESTMINSTER, Colo., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida A&M University (FAMU) and Trimble (Nasdaq: TRMB) celebrated the grand opening of the new Trimble Technology Lab at the Tallahassee campus on October 2.

This event marks a major milestone as FAMU becomes the first Historically Black College and University (HBCU) to host a Trimble Technology Lab (TTL). The lab at FAMU is set to revolutionize the learning experience for students in architecture and construction engineering by providing access to state-of-the-art technology and software solutions.

Trimble Opens Technology Lab at Florida A&M University, Marking New HBCU Collaboration

"Trimble's generous support will equip our students and faculty with state-of-the-art technology, while setting a historic precedent," said Andrew Chin, Assoc. AIA, dean, FAMU's School of Architecture & Engineering Technology. "We are honored by a gift that demonstrates a commitment to cultivating a diverse and technologically proficient generation of architects and engineers."

In addition to the donation of software and hardware technologies from Trimble, the Trimble Foundation Fund —Trimble's philanthropic donor-advised fund — provided a grant to support the renovation and refurbishment of classroom spaces to house the new labs. FAMU is the first institution to be a recipient of a grant from Trimble Foundation Fund in connection with the establishment of a Trimble Technology Lab.

"Establishing our first technology lab at an HBCU underscores our commitment to fostering a more diverse and inclusive construction workforce," said Amy Northcutt, director of education and outreach at Trimble. "By partnering with Florida A&M University and providing a grant from the Trimble Foundation to support facility renovations, we aim to create a more equitable environment in the industry. This initiative ensures that FAMU students have access to cutting-edge resources and tools, enhancing their education and preparing them for successful careers in construction."

"The facilities grant from the Trimble Foundation offers a distinctive opportunity for FAMU students to access cutting-edge technology in the construction industry, enhancing their competitiveness in this rapidly evolving field," said Doreen Kobelo, Ph.D., director of the division of engineering technology at FAMU. "Given the limited funding for capacity building, this grant allows for significant student advancement through solutions that would otherwise be inaccessible with state funding. This initiative will increase the number of underrepresented minorities equipped with expertise in advanced construction design and management solutions."

The lab includes a broad range of Trimble's industry-leading geospatial and construction solutions such as the Trimble® Ri robotic total station and XR10 HoloLens hardhat as well as advanced software solutions including RealWorks® scanning software, Trimble Business Center Infrastructure Construction edition, Tekla® Structures, Tekla Structural Designer, Trimble Connect® AR interactive collaboration software, and the company's popular 3D modeling solution, SketchUp®.

About Florida A&M University

Founded on October 3, 1887 with its main campus in Tallahassee, Florida A&M University (FAMU) is the only public, historically Black university in Florida. What distinguishes FAMU from other universities is its legacy of providing access to a high-quality, affordable education with programs and services that guide students toward successfully achieving their dreams. FAMU is part of the State University System of Florida and is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.

In addition to its main Tallahassee campus, FAMU has several satellite campuses across Florida. These include the College of Law in Orlando and the College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, Institute of Public Health, which has sites in Crestview, Tampa, Jacksonville and Miami.

About Trimble Foundation Fund

Trimble Foundation Fund is a donor-advised fund that focuses its charitable giving on the missions of supporting natural disaster and climate resilience, promoting female education and empowerment and advancing diversity, equity and inclusion. The Trimble Foundation Fund is aligned to the company's commitment towards building a more sustainable future. For more information on the Trimble Foundation Fund, visit: foundation.trimble.com .

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the ways people move, build and live. Core technologies in positioning, modeling and data analytics connect the digital and physical worlds to improve our customers' productivity, quality, safety, transparency and sustainability. For more information about Trimble (Nasdaq: TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com .

GTRMB

SOURCE Trimble