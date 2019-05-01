Trimble Reports First Quarter 2019 Results
- Results in line with guidance
- Record annualized recurring revenue
- Twelve month operating cash flow up 35 percent
SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ: TRMB) today announced financial results for the first quarter of 2019.
First Quarter 2019 Financial Summary
First quarter 2019 GAAP revenue of $801.6 million was up 8 percent as compared to the first quarter of 2018. First quarter 2019 non-GAAP revenue of $804.5 million was up 8 percent as compared to the first quarter of 2018.
Buildings and Infrastructure revenue was $294.7 million, up 30 percent. Geospatial revenue was $161.2 million, down 8 percent. Resources and Utilities revenue was $159.5 million, flat on a year-over-year basis. Transportation revenue was $189.1 million, up 3 percent. Segment revenues reflect the results of Trimble's reportable segments under its management reporting system and are non-GAAP measures.
GAAP operating income was $86.3 million, up 34 percent as compared to the first quarter of 2018. GAAP operating margin was 10.8 percent of revenue as compared to 8.6 percent of revenue in the first quarter of 2018.
GAAP net income was $62.3 million, up 6 percent as compared to the first quarter of 2018. GAAP diluted earnings per share were $0.25 as compared to GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.23 in the first quarter of 2018.
Non-GAAP operating income of $152.9 million was up 8 percent as compared to the first quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP operating margin was 19.0 percent of revenue in both the first quarter of 2019 and 2018.
Non-GAAP net income of $113.6 million was down 1 percent as compared to the first quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.45 in both the first quarter of 2019 and 2018.
The GAAP tax rate for the quarter was 17 percent as compared to 12 percent in the first quarter of 2018, and the non-GAAP tax rate was 20 percent as compared to 19 percent in the first quarter of 2018.
Operating cash flow for the first quarter of 2019 was $147.6 million, up 78 percent as compared to the first quarter of 2018. Deferred revenue for the first quarter of 2019 was $464.4 million, up 29 percent as compared to the first quarter of 2018.
"Our first quarter results met expectations despite trade uncertainties and lower growth in China," said Steven W. Berglund, Trimble's president and chief executive officer. "Our recurring revenue demonstrated significant growth in our end-user markets and our ongoing transition to higher subscription content remains on course."
Forward Looking Guidance
For the second quarter of 2019, Trimble expects to report GAAP revenue between $849 million and $879 million and GAAP earnings per share of $0.31 to $0.35, and non-GAAP revenue between $850 million and $880 million and non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.52 to $0.56. GAAP guidance assumes a tax rate of 16 percent and non-GAAP guidance assumes a tax rate of 20 percent. Both GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per share assume approximately 254 million shares outstanding. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and other information relating to these non-GAAP measures are included in the supplemental reconciliation schedule attached.
Investor Conference Call / Webcast Details
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information
In addition to financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP, this press release also contains certain non-GAAP financial measures based upon management's view of performance, including:
- Non-GAAP revenue
- Non-GAAP operating income
- Non-GAAP operating margin
- Non-GAAP net income
- Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
- Non-GAAP tax rate
Segment data reflects the results of Trimble's reportable segments under its management reporting system. Segment revenue and operating income are consistent with the respective non-GAAP measures discussed below and in the attached supplemental schedules. Investors are encouraged to review the specific non-GAAP measures, which Trimble uses along with a reconciliation to the nearest comparable GAAP measures and the explanation for why these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors regarding the financial condition and results of operations and why management chose to exclude selected items, which can be found at the end of this press release. Additional financial information about Trimble's use of non-GAAP results can be found on the investor relations section of Trimble's website at: http://investor.trimble.com.
Annualized Recurring Revenue
Annualized recurring revenue refers to quarterly, recurring revenue multiplied by four. A schedule detailing recurring revenue is available on the "Investors" section of the Trimble website at http://investor.trimble.com. For the first quarter of 2019, recurring revenue on a GAAP basis was $263.7 million, and non-GAAP recurring revenue was $266.6 million, which excluded $2.9 million related to the elimination of the deferred revenue adjustment in connection with acquisitions.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
(In millions, except per share data)
|
(Unaudited)
|
First Quarter of
|
2019
|
2018
|
Revenue:
|
Product
|
$ 488.4
|
$ 497.8
|
Service
|
159.2
|
128.8
|
Subscription
|
154.0
|
115.6
|
Total revenue
|
801.6
|
742.2
|
Cost of sales:
|
Product
|
230.7
|
235.4
|
Service
|
64.0
|
59.6
|
Subscription
|
44.4
|
27.9
|
Amortization of purchased intangible assets
|
24.2
|
23.1
|
Total cost of sales
|
363.3
|
346.0
|
Gross margin
|
438.3
|
396.2
|
Gross margin (%)
|
54.7 %
|
53.4 %
|
Operating expenses:
|
Research and development
|
118.2
|
109.3
|
Sales and marketing
|
127.4
|
122.1
|
General and administrative
|
82.8
|
81.6
|
Restructuring charges
|
3.5
|
1.6
|
Amortization of purchased intangible assets
|
20.1
|
17.4
|
Total operating expenses
|
352.0
|
332.0
|
Operating income
|
86.3
|
64.2
|
Non-operating income (expense), net:
|
Interest expense, net
|
(21.9)
|
(9.5)
|
Foreign currency transaction gain (loss), net
|
(0.9)
|
3.7
|
Income from equity method investments, net
|
8.8
|
4.9
|
Other income, net
|
2.9
|
3.4
|
Total non-operating income (expense), net
|
(11.1)
|
2.5
|
Income before taxes
|
75.2
|
66.7
|
Income tax provision
|
12.8
|
8.0
|
Net income
|
62.4
|
58.7
|
Net gain attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
0.1
|
0.2
|
Net income attributable to Trimble Inc.
|
$ 62.3
|
$ 58.5
|
Earnings per share attributable to Trimble Inc.:
|
Basic
|
$ 0.25
|
$ 0.24
|
Diluted
|
$ 0.25
|
$ 0.23
|
Shares used in calculating earnings per share:
|
Basic
|
251.5
|
248.8
|
Diluted
|
254.0
|
253.2
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(In millions)
|
(Unaudited)
|
First Quarter of
|
Fiscal Year End
|
As of
|
2019
|
2018
|
Assets
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 216.7
|
$ 172.5
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
525.2
|
512.6
|
Other receivables
|
23.8
|
33.2
|
Inventories
|
303.7
|
298.0
|
Other current assets
|
78.4
|
72.8
|
Total current assets
|
1,147.8
|
1,089.1
|
Property and equipment, net
|
212.8
|
212.9
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
121.1
|
—
|
Goodwill
|
3,540.8
|
3,540.0
|
Other purchased intangible assets, net
|
697.5
|
744.3
|
Deferred costs, non-current
|
41.3
|
41.3
|
Other non-current assets
|
158.8
|
148.8
|
Total assets
|
$ 5,920.1
|
$ 5,776.4
|
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
Current liabilities:
|
Short-term debt
|
$ 246.8
|
$ 256.2
|
Accounts payable
|
147.6
|
147.6
|
Accrued compensation and benefits
|
112.1
|
169.2
|
Deferred revenue
|
422.9
|
348.4
|
Accrued warranty expense
|
14.1
|
15.3
|
Other current liabilities
|
146.5
|
118.5
|
Total current liabilities
|
1,090.0
|
1,055.2
|
Long-term debt
|
1,647.8
|
1,712.3
|
Deferred revenue, non-current
|
41.5
|
38.8
|
Deferred income tax liabilities
|
74.7
|
73.8
|
Income taxes payable
|
75.3
|
71.3
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
95.1
|
—
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
152.7
|
150.2
|
Total liabilities
|
3,177.1
|
3,101.6
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
Common stock
|
0.3
|
0.3
|
Additional paid-in-capital
|
1,634.5
|
1,591.9
|
Retained earnings
|
1,289.4
|
1,268.3
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(182.5)
|
(186.1)
|
Total Trimble Inc. stockholders' equity
|
2,741.7
|
2,674.4
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
1.3
|
0.4
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
2,743.0
|
2,674.8
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$ 5,920.1
|
$ 5,776.4
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
(In millions)
|
(Unaudited)
|
First Quarter of
|
2019
|
2018
|
Cash flow from operating activities:
|
Net income
|
$ 62.4
|
$ 58.7
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
Depreciation expense
|
10.2
|
8.5
|
Amortization expense
|
44.3
|
40.5
|
Deferred income taxes
|
1.1
|
(10.8)
|
Stock-based compensation
|
16.3
|
17.4
|
Income from equity method investments
|
(4.8)
|
(0.1)
|
Other non-cash items
|
1.8
|
(11.1)
|
(Increase) decrease in assets:
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
(13.8)
|
(29.4)
|
Inventories
|
(6.8)
|
(21.7)
|
Other current and non-current assets
|
6.1
|
(1.1)
|
Increase (decrease) in liabilities:
|
Accounts payable
|
3.4
|
11.1
|
Accrued compensation and benefits
|
(57.0)
|
(41.6)
|
Deferred revenue
|
77.1
|
69.6
|
Other current and non-current liabilities
|
7.3
|
(7.1)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
147.6
|
82.9
|
Cash flow from investing activities:
|
Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired
|
4.9
|
(518.7)
|
Acquisitions of property and equipment
|
(14.5)
|
(18.2)
|
Purchases of short-term investments
|
—
|
(24.0)
|
Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments
|
—
|
6.2
|
Proceeds from sales of short-term investments
|
—
|
196.8
|
Other
|
—
|
4.4
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(9.6)
|
(353.5)
|
Cash flow from financing activities:
|
Issuance of common stock, net of tax withholdings
|
25.6
|
25.3
|
Repurchases of common stock
|
(40.0)
|
(53.0)
|
Proceeds from debt and revolving credit lines
|
266.9
|
591.0
|
Payments on debt and revolving credit lines
|
(339.7)
|
(383.0)
|
Other
|
(7.1)
|
—
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
(94.3)
|
180.3
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
0.5
|
6.3
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
44.2
|
(84.0)
|
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period
|
172.5
|
358.5
|
Cash and cash equivalents - end of period
|
$ 216.7
|
$ 274.5
|
REPORTING SEGMENTS
|
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Reporting Segments
|
Buildings
|
Resources
|
and
|
and
|
Infrastructure
|
Geospatial
|
Utilities
|
Transportation
|
FIRST QUARTER OF FISCAL 2019 :
|
Revenue
|
$ 292.0
|
$ 161.2
|
$ 159.3
|
$ 189.1
|
Acquired deferred revenue adjustment
|
( A )
|
2.7
|
—
|
0.2
|
—
|
Non-GAAP Revenue
|
$ 294.7
|
$ 161.2
|
$ 159.5
|
$ 189.1
|
Operating income before corporate allocations
|
$ 61.4
|
$ 29.4
|
$ 51.0
|
$ 31.2
|
Acquired deferred revenue adjustment
|
( A )
|
2.7
|
—
|
0.2
|
—
|
Amortization of acquired capitalized commissions
|
( F )
|
(1.6)
|
—
|
(0.1)
|
—
|
Non-GAAP Operating income before corporate allocations
|
$ 62.5
|
$ 29.4
|
$ 51.1
|
$ 31.2
|
Operating margin (% of segment external net revenue)
|
21.0 %
|
18.2 %
|
32.0 %
|
16.5 %
|
Non-GAAP Operating margin (% of segment Non-GAAP external net revenue)
|
21.2 %
|
18.2 %
|
32.0 %
|
16.5 %
|
FIRST QUARTER OF FISCAL 2018 :
|
Revenue
|
$ 224.7
|
$ 174.5
|
$ 159.2
|
$ 183.8
|
Acquired deferred revenue adjustment
|
( A )
|
2.5
|
—
|
0.3
|
0.1
|
Non-GAAP Revenue
|
$ 227.2
|
$ 174.5
|
$ 159.5
|
$ 183.9
|
Operating income before corporate allocations
|
$ 43.5
|
$ 37.3
|
$ 51.7
|
$ 30.4
|
Acquired deferred revenue adjustment
|
( A )
|
2.5
|
—
|
0.3
|
0.1
|
Amortization of acquired capitalized commissions
|
( F )
|
(0.4)
|
—
|
(0.1)
|
—
|
Non-GAAP Operating income before corporate allocations
|
$ 45.6
|
$ 37.3
|
$ 51.9
|
$ 30.5
|
Operating margin (% of segment external net revenue)
|
19.4 %
|
21.4 %
|
32.5 %
|
16.5 %
|
Non-GAAP Operating margin (% of segment Non-GAAP external net revenue)
|
20.1 %
|
21.4 %
|
32.5 %
|
16.6 %
|
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
|
(Dollars in millions, except per share data)
|
(Unaudited)
|
First Quarter of
|
2019
|
2018
|
Dollar
|
% of
|
Dollar
|
% of
|
Amount
|
Revenue
|
Amount
|
Revenue
|
REVENUE:
|
GAAP revenue:
|
$ 801.6
|
$ 742.2
|
Acquired deferred revenue adjustment
|
( A )
|
2.9
|
2.9
|
Non-GAAP Revenue:
|
$ 804.5
|
$ 745.1
|
GROSS MARGIN:
|
GAAP gross margin:
|
$ 438.3
|
54.7 %
|
$ 396.2
|
53.4 %
|
Acquired deferred revenue adjustment
|
( A )
|
2.9
|
2.9
|
Restructuring charges
|
( B )
|
0.2
|
(0.2)
|
Amortization of purchased intangible assets
|
( C )
|
24.2
|
23.1
|
Stock-based compensation
|
( D )
|
1.3
|
1.1
|
Acquisition / divestiture items
|
( E )
|
—
|
2.0
|
Non-GAAP gross margin:
|
$ 466.9
|
58.0 %
|
$ 425.1
|
57.1 %
|
OPERATING EXPENSES:
|
GAAP operating expenses:
|
$ 352.0
|
43.9 %
|
$ 332.0
|
44.7 %
|
Restructuring charges
|
( B )
|
(3.5)
|
(1.6)
|
Amortization of purchased intangible assets
|
( C )
|
(20.1)
|
(17.4)
|
Stock-based compensation
|
( D )
|
(15.0)
|
(16.3)
|
Acquisition / divestiture items
|
( E )
|
(1.1)
|
(14.0)
|
Amortization of acquired capitalized commissions
|
( F )
|
1.7
|
0.5
|
Non-GAAP operating expenses:
|
$ 314.0
|
39.0 %
|
$ 283.2
|
38.0 %
|
OPERATING INCOME:
|
GAAP operating income:
|
$ 86.3
|
10.8 %
|
$ 64.2
|
8.6 %
|
Acquired deferred revenue adjustment
|
( A )
|
2.9
|
2.9
|
Restructuring charges
|
( B )
|
3.7
|
1.4
|
Amortization of purchased intangible assets
|
( C )
|
44.3
|
40.5
|
Stock-based compensation
|
( D )
|
16.3
|
17.4
|
Acquisition / divestiture items
|
( E )
|
1.1
|
16.0
|
Amortization of acquired capitalized commissions
|
( F )
|
(1.7)
|
(0.5)
|
Non-GAAP operating income:
|
$ 152.9
|
19.0 %
|
$ 141.9
|
19.0 %
|
NON-OPERATING INCOME (EXPENSE), NET:
|
GAAP non-operating income (expense), net:
|
$ (11.1)
|
$ 2.5
|
Acquisition / divestiture items
|
( E )
|
0.3
|
(2.8)
|
Non-GAAP non-operating expense, net:
|
$ (10.8)
|
$ (0.3)
|
GAAP and
|
GAAP and
|
Non-GAAP
|
Non-GAAP
|
Tax Rate %
|
( I )
|
Tax Rate %
|
( I )
|
INCOME TAX PROVISION:
|
GAAP income tax provision:
|
$ 12.8
|
17 %
|
$ 8.0
|
12 %
|
Non-GAAP items tax effected
|
( G )
|
11.4
|
9.0
|
Difference in GAAP and Non-GAAP tax rate
|
( H )
|
4.2
|
9.9
|
Non-GAAP income tax provision:
|
$ 28.4
|
20 %
|
$ 26.9
|
19 %
|
NET INCOME:
|
GAAP net income attributable to Trimble Inc.:
|
$ 62.3
|
$ 58.5
|
Acquired deferred revenue adjustment
|
( A )
|
2.9
|
2.9
|
Restructuring charges
|
( B )
|
3.7
|
1.4
|
Amortization of purchased intangible assets
|
( C )
|
44.3
|
40.5
|
Stock-based compensation
|
( D )
|
16.3
|
17.4
|
Acquisition / divestiture items
|
( E )
|
1.4
|
13.2
|
Amortization of acquired capitalized commissions
|
( F )
|
(1.7)
|
(0.5)
|
Non-GAAP tax adjustments
|
( G ) + ( H )
|
(15.6)
|
(18.9)
|
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Trimble Inc.:
|
$ 113.6
|
$ 114.5
|
DILUTED NET INCOME PER SHARE:
|
GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to Trimble Inc.:
|
$ 0.25
|
$ 0.23
|
Acquired deferred revenue adjustment
|
( A )
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
Restructuring charges
|
( B )
|
0.02
|
—
|
Amortization of purchased intangible assets
|
( C )
|
0.17
|
0.16
|
Stock-based compensation
|
( D )
|
0.06
|
0.07
|
Acquisition / divestiture items
|
( E )
|
0.01
|
0.05
|
Amortization of acquired capitalized commissions
|
( F )
|
(0.01)
|
—
|
Non-GAAP tax adjustments
|
( G ) + ( H )
|
(0.06)
|
(0.07)
|
Non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to Trimble Inc.:
|
$ 0.45
|
$ 0.45
|
Second Quarter of 2019
|
Low End
|
High End
|
FORECASTED DILUTED NET INCOME PER SHARE:
|
Forecasted GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to Trimble Inc.:
|
$ 0.31
|
$ 0.35
|
Acquired deferred revenue adjustment
|
( A )
|
—
|
—
|
Restructuring charges
|
( B )
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
Amortization of purchased intangible assets
|
( C )
|
0.18
|
0.18
|
Stock-based compensation
|
( D )
|
0.09
|
0.09
|
Acquisition / divestiture items
|
( E )
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
Amortization of acquired capitalized commissions
|
( F )
|
(0.01)
|
(0.01)
|
Non-GAAP tax adjustments
|
( G ) + ( H )
|
(0.07)
|
(0.07)
|
Forecasted non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to Trimble Inc.:
|
$ 0.52
|
$ 0.56
|
FOOTNOTES TO GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
|
(Unaudited)
|
To help investors understand Trimble's past financial performance and future results, as well as its performance relative to competitors, Trimble supplements the financial results that the Company provides in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, with non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures can be used to evaluate Trimble's historical and prospective financial performance, as well as its performance relative to competitors. The Company's management regularly uses supplemental non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate the business, and to make operating decisions. These non-GAAP measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. Trimble believes that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of the Company's operations that, when viewed with GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting the business. Further, Trimble believes some of the Company's investors track "core operating performance" as a means of evaluating performance in the ordinary, ongoing, and customary course of the Company's operations. Core operating performance excludes items that are non-cash, not expected to recur or not reflective of ongoing financial results. Management also believes that looking at Trimble's core operating performance provides a supplemental way to provide consistency in period to period comparisons.
|
The method the Company uses to produce non-GAAP results is not computed according to GAAP and may differ from the methods used by other companies including industry peer companies, limiting the usefulness of these measures for comparative purposes.
|
Our non-GAAP results are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with Trimble's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures included in the previous table as well as detailed explanations to the adjustments to comparable GAAP measures, are set forth below:
|
Non-GAAP revenue
|
Non-GAAP gross margin
|
Non-GAAP operating expenses
|
Non-GAAP operating income
|
Non-GAAP non-operating income (expense), net
|
Non-GAAP income tax provision
|
Non-GAAP net income
|
Non-GAAP diluted net income per share
|
These non-GAAP measures can be used to evaluate our historical and prospective financial performance, as well as our performance relative to competitors. We believe some of our investors track our "core operating performance" as a means of evaluating our performance in the ordinary, ongoing, and customary course of our operations. Core operating performance excludes items that are non-cash, not expected to recur or not reflective of ongoing financial results. Management also believes that looking at our core operating performance provides a supplemental way to provide consistency in period to period comparisons. Accordingly, management excludes from non-GAAP those items relating to the effects of purchase accounting adjustments to certain acquired deferred revenue and acquired capitalized commissions, restructuring charges, amortization of purchased intangible assets, stock-based compensation, acquisition/divestiture items, and non-GAAP tax adjustments. For detailed explanations of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, see items (A) - ( I ) below.
|
( A )
|
Acquired deferred revenue adjustment. Purchase accounting generally requires us to write-down acquired deferred revenue to fair value. Our GAAP revenue includes the fair value impact from purchase accounting for post contract support and subscriptions contracts assumed in connection with our acquisitions. The non-GAAP adjustment to our revenue is intended to reflect the full amount of such revenue. We believe this adjustment is useful to investors as a measure of the ongoing performance of our business and facilitates analysis of revenue growth and business trends.
|
( B )
|
Restructuring charges. Included in our GAAP presentation of cost of sales and operating expenses, restructuring charges recorded are primarily for employee compensation resulting from reductions in employee headcount in connection with our company restructurings. We exclude restructuring charges from our non-GAAP measures because we believe they do not reflect expected future operating expenses, they are not indicative of our core operating performance, and they are not meaningful in comparisons to our past operating performance. We have incurred restructuring expense in each of the periods presented. However the amount incurred can vary significantly based on whether a restructuring has occurred in the period and the timing of headcount reductions.
|
( C )
|
Amortization of purchased intangible assets. Included in our GAAP presentation of gross margin and operating expenses is amortization of purchased intangible assets. U.S. GAAP accounting requires that intangible assets are recorded at fair value and amortized over their useful lives. Consequently, the timing and size of our acquisitions will cause our operating results to vary from period to period, making a comparison to past performance difficult for investors. This accounting treatment may cause differences when comparing our results to companies that grow internally because the fair value assigned to the intangible assets acquired through acquisition may significantly exceed the equivalent expenses that a company may incur for similar efforts when performed internally. Furthermore, the useful life that we use to amortize our intangible assets over may be substantially different from the time period that an internal growth company incurs and recognizes such expenses. We believe that by excluding the amortization of purchased intangible assets, which primarily represents technology and/or customer relationships already developed, it provides an alternative way for investors to compare our operations pre-acquisition to those post-acquisition and to those of our competitors that have pursued internal growth strategies. However, we note that companies that grow internally will incur costs to develop intangible assets that will be expensed in the period incurred, which may make a direct comparison more difficult.
|
( D )
|
Stock-based compensation. Included in our GAAP presentation of cost of sales and operating expenses, stock-based compensation consists of expenses for employee stock options and awards and purchase rights under our employee stock purchase plan. We exclude stock-based compensation expense from our non-GAAP measures because some investors may view it as not reflective of our core operating performance as it is a non-cash expense. For the first quarter of fiscal years 2019 and 2018, stock-based compensation was allocated as follows:
|
First Quarter of
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
2019
|
2018
|
Cost of sales
|
$ 1.3
|
$ 1.1
|
Research and development
|
3.5
|
3.1
|
Sales and marketing
|
2.7
|
2.3
|
General and administrative
|
8.8
|
10.9
|
Total stock-based compensation
|
$ 16.3
|
$ 17.4
|
( E )
|
Acquisition / divestiture items. Included in our GAAP presentation of cost of sales and operating expenses, acquisition costs consist of external and incremental costs resulting directly from merger and acquisition and strategic investment activities such as legal, due diligence, integration and other closing costs, including the acceleration of acquisition stock options, as well as adjustments to the fair value of earn-out liabilities. Included in our GAAP presentation of non-operating income (expense), net, acquisition/divestiture items includes unusual acquisition, investment and/or divestiture gains/losses. Although we do numerous acquisitions, the costs that have been excluded from the non-GAAP measures are costs specific to particular acquisitions. These are one-time costs that vary significantly in amount and timing and are not indicative of our core operating performance.
|
( F )
|
Amortization of acquired capitalized commissions. Purchase accounting generally requires us to eliminate capitalized sales commissions balances as of the acquisition date. Our GAAP sales and marketing expenses generally do not reflect the amortization of these capitalized sales commissions balances. The non-GAAP adjustment to increase our sales and marketing expenses is intended to reflect the full amount of amortization related to such balances as though the acquired companies operated independently in the periods presented. We believe this adjustment to sales and marketing expenses is useful to investors as a measure of the ongoing performance of our business.
|
( G )
Non-GAAP items tax effected. This amount adjusts the provision for income taxes to reflect the effect of the non-GAAP items ( A ) - ( F ) on non-GAAP net income. We believe this information is useful to investors because it provides for consistent treatment of the excluded items