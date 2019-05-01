Trimble Reports First Quarter 2019 Results

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ: TRMB) today announced financial results for the first quarter of 2019.

First Quarter 2019 Financial Summary

First quarter 2019 GAAP revenue of $801.6 million was up 8 percent as compared to the first quarter of 2018. First quarter 2019 non-GAAP revenue of $804.5 million was up 8 percent as compared to the first quarter of 2018.

Buildings and Infrastructure revenue was $294.7 million, up 30 percent. Geospatial revenue was $161.2 million, down 8 percent. Resources and Utilities revenue was $159.5 million, flat on a year-over-year basis. Transportation revenue was $189.1 million, up 3 percent. Segment revenues reflect the results of Trimble's reportable segments under its management reporting system and are non-GAAP measures.

GAAP operating income was $86.3 million, up 34 percent as compared to the first quarter of 2018. GAAP operating margin was 10.8 percent of revenue as compared to 8.6 percent of revenue in the first quarter of 2018.

GAAP net income was $62.3 million, up 6 percent as compared to the first quarter of 2018. GAAP diluted earnings per share were $0.25 as compared to GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.23 in the first quarter of 2018.

Non-GAAP operating income of $152.9 million was up 8 percent as compared to the first quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP operating margin was 19.0 percent of revenue in both the first quarter of 2019 and 2018.

Non-GAAP net income of $113.6 million was down 1 percent as compared to the first quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.45 in both the first quarter of 2019 and 2018.

The GAAP tax rate for the quarter was 17 percent as compared to 12 percent in the first quarter of 2018, and the non-GAAP tax rate was 20 percent as compared to 19 percent in the first quarter of 2018.

Operating cash flow for the first quarter of 2019 was $147.6 million, up 78 percent as compared to the first quarter of 2018. Deferred revenue for the first quarter of 2019 was $464.4 million, up 29 percent as compared to the first quarter of 2018.

"Our first quarter results met expectations despite trade uncertainties and lower growth in China," said Steven W. Berglund, Trimble's president and chief executive officer. "Our recurring revenue demonstrated significant growth in our end-user markets and our ongoing transition to higher subscription content remains on course."

Forward Looking Guidance

For the second quarter of 2019, Trimble expects to report GAAP revenue between $849 million and $879 million and GAAP earnings per share of $0.31 to $0.35, and non-GAAP revenue between $850 million and $880 million and non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.52 to $0.56. GAAP guidance assumes a tax rate of 16 percent and non-GAAP guidance assumes a tax rate of 20 percent. Both GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per share assume approximately 254 million shares outstanding. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and other information relating to these non-GAAP measures are included in the supplemental reconciliation schedule attached.

Investor Conference Call / Webcast Details

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP, this press release also contains certain non-GAAP financial measures based upon management's view of performance, including:

Non-GAAP revenue

Non-GAAP operating income

Non-GAAP operating margin

Non-GAAP net income

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

Non-GAAP tax rate

Segment data reflects the results of Trimble's reportable segments under its management reporting system. Segment revenue and operating income are consistent with the respective non-GAAP measures discussed below and in the attached supplemental schedules. Investors are encouraged to review the specific non-GAAP measures, which Trimble uses along with a reconciliation to the nearest comparable GAAP measures and the explanation for why these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors regarding the financial condition and results of operations and why management chose to exclude selected items, which can be found at the end of this press release. Additional financial information about Trimble's use of non-GAAP results can be found on the investor relations section of Trimble's website at: http://investor.trimble.com .

Annualized Recurring Revenue

Annualized recurring revenue refers to quarterly, recurring revenue multiplied by four. A schedule detailing recurring revenue is available on the "Investors" section of the Trimble website at http://investor.trimble.com . For the first quarter of 2019, recurring revenue on a GAAP basis was $263.7 million, and non-GAAP recurring revenue was $266.6 million, which excluded $2.9 million related to the elimination of the deferred revenue adjustment in connection with acquisitions.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)

















First Quarter of





2019

2018











Revenue:







Product $ 488.4

$ 497.8

Service 159.2

128.8

Subscription 154.0

115.6 Total revenue 801.6

742.2











Cost of sales:







Product 230.7

235.4

Service 64.0

59.6

Subscription 44.4

27.9

Amortization of purchased intangible assets 24.2

23.1 Total cost of sales 363.3

346.0











Gross margin 438.3

396.2 Gross margin (%) 54.7 %

53.4 %











Operating expenses:







Research and development 118.2

109.3

Sales and marketing 127.4

122.1

General and administrative 82.8

81.6

Restructuring charges 3.5

1.6

Amortization of purchased intangible assets 20.1

17.4



Total operating expenses 352.0

332.0























Operating income 86.3

64.2











Non-operating income (expense), net:







Interest expense, net (21.9)

(9.5)

Foreign currency transaction gain (loss), net (0.9)

3.7

Income from equity method investments, net 8.8

4.9

Other income, net 2.9

3.4



Total non-operating income (expense), net (11.1)

2.5











Income before taxes 75.2

66.7











Income tax provision 12.8

8.0 Net income 62.4

58.7

Net gain attributable to noncontrolling interests 0.1

0.2 Net income attributable to Trimble Inc. $ 62.3

$ 58.5











Earnings per share attributable to Trimble Inc.:







Basic $ 0.25

$ 0.24

Diluted $ 0.25

$ 0.23











Shares used in calculating earnings per share:







Basic 251.5

248.8

Diluted 254.0

253.2

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions) (Unaudited)

























First Quarter of

Fiscal Year End As of 2019

2018 Assets





Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents $ 216.7

$ 172.5

Accounts receivable, net 525.2

512.6

Other receivables 23.8

33.2

Inventories 303.7

298.0

Other current assets 78.4

72.8



Total current assets 1,147.8

1,089.1 Property and equipment, net 212.8

212.9 Operating lease right-of-use assets 121.1

— Goodwill 3,540.8

3,540.0 Other purchased intangible assets, net 697.5

744.3 Deferred costs, non-current 41.3

41.3 Other non-current assets 158.8

148.8



Total assets $ 5,920.1

$ 5,776.4 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:







Short-term debt $ 246.8

$ 256.2

Accounts payable 147.6

147.6

Accrued compensation and benefits 112.1

169.2

Deferred revenue 422.9

348.4

Accrued warranty expense 14.1

15.3

Other current liabilities 146.5

118.5



Total current liabilities 1,090.0

1,055.2 Long-term debt 1,647.8

1,712.3 Deferred revenue, non-current 41.5

38.8 Deferred income tax liabilities 74.7

73.8 Income taxes payable 75.3

71.3 Operating lease liabilities 95.1

— Other non-current liabilities 152.7

150.2



Total liabilities 3,177.1

3,101.6 Stockholders' equity:







Common stock 0.3

0.3

Additional paid-in-capital 1,634.5

1,591.9

Retained earnings 1,289.4

1,268.3

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (182.5)

(186.1) Total Trimble Inc. stockholders' equity 2,741.7

2,674.4 Noncontrolling interests 1.3

0.4



Total stockholders' equity 2,743.0

2,674.8



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,920.1

$ 5,776.4

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited)





First Quarter of





2019

2018











Cash flow from operating activities:







Net income $ 62.4

$ 58.7

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation expense 10.2

8.5



Amortization expense 44.3

40.5



Deferred income taxes 1.1

(10.8)



Stock-based compensation 16.3

17.4



Income from equity method investments (4.8)

(0.1)



Other non-cash items 1.8

(11.1)

(Increase) decrease in assets:









Accounts receivable, net (13.8)

(29.4)



Inventories (6.8)

(21.7)



Other current and non-current assets 6.1

(1.1)

Increase (decrease) in liabilities:









Accounts payable 3.4

11.1



Accrued compensation and benefits (57.0)

(41.6)



Deferred revenue 77.1

69.6



Other current and non-current liabilities 7.3

(7.1) Net cash provided by operating activities 147.6

82.9 Cash flow from investing activities:







Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired 4.9

(518.7)

Acquisitions of property and equipment (14.5)

(18.2)

Purchases of short-term investments —

(24.0)

Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments —

6.2

Proceeds from sales of short-term investments —

196.8

Other —

4.4 Net cash used in investing activities (9.6)

(353.5) Cash flow from financing activities:







Issuance of common stock, net of tax withholdings 25.6

25.3

Repurchases of common stock (40.0)

(53.0)

Proceeds from debt and revolving credit lines 266.9

591.0

Payments on debt and revolving credit lines (339.7)

(383.0)

Other (7.1)

— Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (94.3)

180.3 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 0.5

6.3 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 44.2

(84.0) Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 172.5

358.5 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 216.7

$ 274.5

REPORTING SEGMENTS GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited)



















































Reporting Segments







Buildings





Resources











and





and











Infrastructure

Geospatial

Utilities

Transportation





















FIRST QUARTER OF FISCAL 2019 :

















Revenue

$ 292.0

$ 161.2

$ 159.3

$ 189.1



Acquired deferred revenue adjustment ( A ) 2.7

—

0.2

—

Non-GAAP Revenue

$ 294.7

$ 161.2

$ 159.5

$ 189.1























Operating income before corporate allocations

$ 61.4

$ 29.4

$ 51.0

$ 31.2



Acquired deferred revenue adjustment ( A ) 2.7

—

0.2

—



Amortization of acquired capitalized commissions ( F ) (1.6)

—

(0.1)

—

Non-GAAP Operating income before corporate allocations

$ 62.5

$ 29.4

$ 51.1

$ 31.2

























Operating margin (% of segment external net revenue)

21.0 %

18.2 %

32.0 %

16.5 %



Non-GAAP Operating margin (% of segment Non-GAAP external net revenue)

21.2 %

18.2 %

32.0 %

16.5 %





















FIRST QUARTER OF FISCAL 2018 :

















Revenue

$ 224.7

$ 174.5

$ 159.2

$ 183.8



Acquired deferred revenue adjustment ( A ) 2.5

—

0.3

0.1

Non-GAAP Revenue

$ 227.2

$ 174.5

$ 159.5

$ 183.9























Operating income before corporate allocations

$ 43.5

$ 37.3

$ 51.7

$ 30.4



Acquired deferred revenue adjustment ( A ) 2.5

—

0.3

0.1



Amortization of acquired capitalized commissions ( F ) (0.4)

—

(0.1)

—

Non-GAAP Operating income before corporate allocations

$ 45.6

$ 37.3

$ 51.9

$ 30.5

























Operating margin (% of segment external net revenue)

19.4 %

21.4 %

32.5 %

16.5 %



Non-GAAP Operating margin (% of segment Non-GAAP external net revenue)

20.1 %

21.4 %

32.5 %

16.6 %

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (Dollars in millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)



























First Quarter of









2019

2018









Dollar % of

Dollar % of









Amount Revenue

Amount Revenue

REVENUE:















GAAP revenue:

$ 801.6



$ 742.2







Acquired deferred revenue adjustment ( A ) 2.9



2.9





Non-GAAP Revenue:

$ 804.5



$ 745.1























GROSS MARGIN:















GAAP gross margin:

$ 438.3 54.7 %

$ 396.2 53.4 %





Acquired deferred revenue adjustment ( A ) 2.9



2.9







Restructuring charges ( B ) 0.2



(0.2)







Amortization of purchased intangible assets ( C ) 24.2



23.1







Stock-based compensation ( D ) 1.3



1.1







Acquisition / divestiture items ( E ) —



2.0





Non-GAAP gross margin:

$ 466.9 58.0 %

$ 425.1 57.1 %





















OPERATING EXPENSES:















GAAP operating expenses:

$ 352.0 43.9 %

$ 332.0 44.7 %





Restructuring charges ( B ) (3.5)



(1.6)







Amortization of purchased intangible assets ( C ) (20.1)



(17.4)







Stock-based compensation ( D ) (15.0)



(16.3)







Acquisition / divestiture items ( E ) (1.1)



(14.0)







Amortization of acquired capitalized commissions ( F ) 1.7



0.5





Non-GAAP operating expenses:

$ 314.0 39.0 %

$ 283.2 38.0 %





















OPERATING INCOME:















GAAP operating income:

$ 86.3 10.8 %

$ 64.2 8.6 %





Acquired deferred revenue adjustment ( A ) 2.9



2.9







Restructuring charges ( B ) 3.7



1.4







Amortization of purchased intangible assets ( C ) 44.3



40.5







Stock-based compensation ( D ) 16.3



17.4







Acquisition / divestiture items ( E ) 1.1



16.0







Amortization of acquired capitalized commissions ( F ) (1.7)



(0.5)





Non-GAAP operating income:

$ 152.9 19.0 %

$ 141.9 19.0 %





















NON-OPERATING INCOME (EXPENSE), NET:















GAAP non-operating income (expense), net:

$ (11.1)



$ 2.5







Acquisition / divestiture items ( E ) 0.3



(2.8)





Non-GAAP non-operating expense, net:

$ (10.8)



$ (0.3)

































GAAP and



GAAP and











Non-GAAP



Non-GAAP











Tax Rate % ( I )

Tax Rate % ( I ) INCOME TAX PROVISION:















GAAP income tax provision:

$ 12.8 17 %

$ 8.0 12 %





Non-GAAP items tax effected ( G ) 11.4



9.0







Difference in GAAP and Non-GAAP tax rate ( H ) 4.2



9.9





Non-GAAP income tax provision:

$ 28.4 20 %

$ 26.9 19 %





















NET INCOME:















GAAP net income attributable to Trimble Inc.:

$ 62.3



$ 58.5







Acquired deferred revenue adjustment ( A ) 2.9



2.9







Restructuring charges ( B ) 3.7



1.4







Amortization of purchased intangible assets ( C ) 44.3



40.5







Stock-based compensation ( D ) 16.3



17.4







Acquisition / divestiture items ( E ) 1.4



13.2







Amortization of acquired capitalized commissions ( F ) (1.7)



(0.5)







Non-GAAP tax adjustments ( G ) + ( H ) (15.6)



(18.9)





Non-GAAP net income attributable to Trimble Inc.:

$ 113.6



$ 114.5























DILUTED NET INCOME PER SHARE:















GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to Trimble Inc.:

$ 0.25



$ 0.23







Acquired deferred revenue adjustment ( A ) 0.01



0.01







Restructuring charges ( B ) 0.02



—







Amortization of purchased intangible assets ( C ) 0.17



0.16







Stock-based compensation ( D ) 0.06



0.07







Acquisition / divestiture items ( E ) 0.01



0.05







Amortization of acquired capitalized commissions ( F ) (0.01)



—







Non-GAAP tax adjustments ( G ) + ( H ) (0.06)



(0.07)





Non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to Trimble Inc.:

$ 0.45



$ 0.45



















































Second Quarter of 2019



































Low End High End







FORECASTED DILUTED NET INCOME PER SHARE:















Forecasted GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to Trimble Inc.:

$ 0.31 $ 0.35











Acquired deferred revenue adjustment ( A ) — —











Restructuring charges ( B ) 0.01 0.01











Amortization of purchased intangible assets ( C ) 0.18 0.18











Stock-based compensation ( D ) 0.09 0.09











Acquisition / divestiture items ( E ) 0.01 0.01











Amortization of acquired capitalized commissions ( F ) (0.01) (0.01)











Non-GAAP tax adjustments ( G ) + ( H ) (0.07) (0.07)









Forecasted non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to Trimble Inc.:

$ 0.52 $ 0.56







