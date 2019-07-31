Trimble Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ: TRMB) today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2019.

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Summary

Second quarter 2019 GAAP revenue of $854.8 million was up 9 percent as compared to the second quarter of 2018. Second quarter 2019 non-GAAP revenue of $855.8 million was up 8 percent as compared to the second quarter of 2018.

Buildings and Infrastructure revenue was $339.9 million, up 22 percent. Geospatial revenue was $164.4 million, down 11 percent. Resources and Utilities revenue was $152.7 million, up 5 percent. Transportation revenue was $198.8 million, up 9 percent. Segment revenues reflect the results of Trimble's reportable segments under its management reporting system and are non-GAAP measures.

GAAP operating income was $109.7 million, up 23 percent as compared to the second quarter of 2018. GAAP operating margin was 12.8 percent of revenue as compared to 11.4 percent of revenue in the second quarter of 2018.

GAAP net income was $94.6 million, up 48 percent as compared to the second quarter of 2018. GAAP diluted earnings per share were $0.37 as compared to GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.25 in the second quarter of 2018.

Non-GAAP operating income of $174.7 million was up 7 percent as compared to the second quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP operating margin was 20.4 percent of revenue as compared to 20.7 percent of revenue in the second quarter of 2018.

Non-GAAP net income of $133.8 million was up 3 percent as compared to the second quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share were $0.53 as compared to non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.51 in the second quarter of 2018.

The GAAP tax rate for the quarter was 18 percent as compared to 19 percent in the second quarter of 2018, and the non-GAAP tax rate was 20 percent as compared to 19 percent in the second quarter of 2018.

Operating cash flow for the first two quarters of 2019 was $325.5 million, up 22 percent as compared to the first two quarters of 2018. Deferred revenue for the second quarter of 2019 was $452.4 million, up 27 percent as compared to the second quarter of 2018.

"Our second quarter results met expectations despite greater uncertainties," said Steven W. Berglund, Trimble's president and chief executive officer. "Although we anticipate market ambiguities to persist for the remainder of 2019, the business model transformation remains on track. Software, services, and recurring revenue grew by 22 percent in the quarter."

Forward Looking Guidance

For the third quarter of 2019, Trimble expects to report GAAP revenue between $789 million and $819 million and GAAP earnings per share of $0.24 to $0.28, and non-GAAP revenue between $789 million and $819 million and non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.45 to $0.49. GAAP guidance assumes a tax rate of 20 percent and non-GAAP guidance assumes a tax rate of 20 percent. Both GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per share assume approximately 254 million shares outstanding. For the fiscal year of 2019, Trimble expects to report GAAP revenue between $3.251 billion and $3.311 billion and GAAP earnings per share of $1.10 to $1.18, and non-GAAP revenue between $3.255 billion and $3.315 billion and non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.91 to $1.99. GAAP guidance assumes a tax rate of 18 percent and non-GAAP guidance assumes a tax rate of 20 percent. Both GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per share assume approximately 254 million shares outstanding. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and other information relating to these non-GAAP measures are included in the supplemental reconciliation schedule attached.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP, this press release also contains certain non-GAAP financial measures based upon management's view of performance, including:

Non-GAAP revenue

Non-GAAP recurring revenue

Non-GAAP operating income

Non-GAAP operating margin

Non-GAAP net income

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

Non-GAAP tax rate

Trimble uses Non-GAAP Recurring Revenue as a component of its performance measure Annualized Recurring Revenue in order to provide investors with a supplementary indicator of the value of the Company's current recurring revenue contracts. For the second quarter of 2019, recurring revenue on a GAAP basis was $272.4 million, and non-GAAP recurring revenue was $273.4 million, which excluded $1.0 million related to the elimination of the deferred revenue adjustment in connection with acquisitions.

Segment data reflects the results of Trimble's reportable segments under its management reporting system. Segment revenue and operating income are consistent with the respective non-GAAP measures discussed below and in the attached supplemental schedules. Investors are encouraged to review the specific non-GAAP measures, which Trimble uses along with a reconciliation to the nearest comparable GAAP measures and the explanation for why these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors regarding the financial condition and results of operations and why management chose to exclude selected items, which can be found at the end of this press release. Additional financial information about Trimble's use of non-GAAP results can be found on the investor relations section of Trimble's website at: http://investor.trimble.com .

Annualized Recurring Revenue

In addition to providing financial measures, Trimble provides an Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) performance measure. Annualized Recurring Revenue is calculated by dividing Non-GAAP Recurring Revenue for the current quarter by the number of days in the quarter, and multiplying by 365. Annualized Recurring Revenue should be viewed independently of revenue and deferred revenue as it is a performance measure and is not intended to be combined with or to replace either of those items.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include expectations for future financial market and economic conditions, the ability to deliver revenue, earnings per share and other financial projections that Trimble has guided for the third quarter of 2019, and fiscal 2019, including the expected tax rate, anticipated impact of stock-based compensation expense, amortization of intangibles related to previous acquisitions, anticipated acquisition costs, debt issuance costs, restructuring charges, the anticipated number of diluted shares outstanding, the Company's long-term growth targets and operating margins. These forward-looking statements are subject to change, and actual results may materially differ due to certain risks and uncertainties. Trimble's expected tax rate and current expected income are based on current tax law, including current interpretations of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 ("TCJA"), and may be affected by evolving interpretations of TCJA, the jurisdictions in which profits are determined to be earned and taxed, changes in the estimates of credits, benefits and deductions, the resolution of issues arising from tax audits with various tax authorities, including payment of interest and penalties, and the ability to realize deferred tax assets. The Company's results may be adversely affected if the Company is unable to market, manufacture and ship new products, obtain new customers, or effectively integrate new acquisitions. The Company's results would also be negatively impacted by adverse geopolitical developments, weakening in the macro environment, foreign exchange fluctuations, critical part supply chain shortages, the imposition of barriers to international trade, and a further softening in the agricultural sector. Any failure to achieve predicted results could negatively impact the Company's revenue, cash flow from operations, and other financial results. The Company's financial results will also depend on a number of other factors and risks detailed from time to time in reports filed with the SEC, including its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its annual report on Form 10- K. Undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statement contained herein. These statements reflect the Company's position as of the date of this release. The Company expressly disclaims any undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any statements to reflect any change in the Company's expectations or any change of events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Second Quarter of

First Two Quarters of

2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenue:













Product $ 521.1



$ 531.0



$ 1,009.5



$ 1,028.8

Service 174.6



136.1



333.8



264.9

Subscription 159.1



118.4



313.1



234.0

Total revenue 854.8



785.5



1,656.4



1,527.7

Cost of sales:













Product 257.0



250.2



487.7



485.6

Service 69.3



59.6



133.3



119.2

Subscription 44.1



29.1



88.5



57.0

Amortization of purchased intangible assets 23.8



23.9



48.0



47.0

Total cost of sales 394.2



362.8



757.5



708.8

Gross margin 460.6



422.7



898.9



818.9

Gross margin (%) 53.9 %

53.8 %

54.3 %

53.6 % Operating expense:













Research and development 119.6



110.1



237.8



219.4

Sales and marketing 128.8



112.8



256.2



234.9

General and administrative 79.9



89.4



162.7



171.0

Restructuring charges 2.9



2.2



6.4



3.8

Amortization of purchased intangible assets 19.7



18.7



39.8



36.1

Total operating expense 350.9



333.2



702.9



665.2

Operating income 109.7



89.5



196.0



153.7

Non-operating income (expense), net:













Interest expense, net (20.6)



(18.6)



(42.5)



(28.1)

Foreign currency transaction gain (loss), net (1.0)



(3.0)



(1.9)



0.7

Income from equity method investments, net 12.9



9.5



21.7



14.4

Other income, net 14.4



1.8



17.3



5.2

Total non-operating income (expense), net 5.7



(10.3)



(5.4)



(7.8)

Income before taxes 115.4



79.2



190.6



145.9

Income tax provision 20.8



15.1



33.6



23.1

Net income 94.6



64.1



157.0



122.8

Net gain attributable to noncontrolling interests —



—



0.1



0.2

Net income attributable to Trimble Inc. $ 94.6



$ 64.1



$ 156.9



$ 122.6

Earnings per share attributable to Trimble Inc.:













Basic $ 0.38



$ 0.26



$ 0.62



$ 0.49

Diluted $ 0.37



$ 0.25



$ 0.62



$ 0.49

Shares used in calculating diluted earnings per share:













Basic 251.7



249.5



251.6



249.1

Diluted 254.0



252.2



254.0



252.7



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions) (Unaudited)



Second Quarter of

Fiscal Year End As of 2019

2018 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 199.6



$ 172.5

Accounts receivable, net 516.8



512.6

Other receivables 30.0



33.2

Inventories 287.9



298.0

Other current assets 87.1



72.8

Total current assets 1,121.4



1,089.1

Property and equipment, net 214.1



212.9

Operating lease right-of-use assets 133.6



—

Goodwill 3,541.9



3,540.0

Other purchased intangible assets, net 654.5



744.3

Deferred costs, non-current 41.1



41.3

Other non-current assets 169.5



148.8

Total assets $ 5,876.1



$ 5,776.4

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Short-term debt $ 229.3



$ 256.2

Accounts payable 148.4



147.6

Accrued compensation and benefits 140.8



169.2

Deferred revenue 408.1



348.4

Accrued warranty expense 14.9



15.3

Other current liabilities 133.7



118.5

Total current liabilities 1,075.2



1,055.2

Long-term debt 1,513.6



1,712.3

Deferred revenue, non-current 44.3



38.8

Deferred income tax liabilities 78.7



73.8

Income taxes payable 73.3



71.3

Operating lease liabilities 109.1



—

Other non-current liabilities 156.6



150.2

Total liabilities 3,050.8



3,101.6

Stockholders' equity:





Common stock 0.3



0.3

Additional paid-in-capital 1,649.7



1,591.9

Retained earnings 1,354.4



1,268.3

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (180.4)



(186.1)

Total Trimble Inc. stockholders' equity 2,824.0



2,674.4

Noncontrolling interests 1.3



0.4

Total stockholders' equity 2,825.3



2,674.8

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,876.1



$ 5,776.4



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited)



First Two Quarters of

2019

2018 Cash flow from operating activities:





Net income $ 157.0



$ 122.8

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation expense 20.3



17.2

Amortization expense 87.8



83.1

Deferred income taxes 4.7



(17.0)

Stock-based compensation 33.5



34.3

Income from equity method investments, net of dividends (11.5)



(1.5)

Other, net (0.3)



8.2

(Increase) decrease in assets:





Accounts receivable, net (7.7)



(6.0)

Inventories 7.4



(21.8)

Other current and non-current assets 1.5



(5.3)

Increase (decrease) in liabilities:





Accounts payable 3.8



9.6

Accrued compensation and benefits (28.5)



(6.6)

Deferred revenue 64.9



71.1

Other current and non-current liabilities (7.4)



(20.3)

Net cash provided by operating activities 325.5



267.8

Cash flow from investing activities:





Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired 4.6



(532.9)

Acquisitions of property and equipment (38.5)



(36.0)

Purchases of short-term investments —



(24.0)

Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments —



6.2

Proceeds from sales of short-term investments —



196.8

Other, net 14.1



5.1

Net cash used in investing activities (19.8)



(384.8)

Cash flow from financing activities:





Issuance of common stock, net of tax withholdings 13.4



21.7

Repurchases of common stock (59.0)



(53.0)

Proceeds from debt and revolving credit lines 530.2



1,527.8

Payments on debt and revolving credit lines (756.6)



(1,157.1)

Other, net (7.3)



(1.8)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (279.3)



337.6

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 0.7



(8.1)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 27.1



212.5

Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 172.5



358.5

Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 199.6



$ 571.0



REPORTING SEGMENTS GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (In millions) (Unaudited)





Reporting Segments



Buildings and

Infrastructure

Geospatial

Resources and

Utilities

Transportation SECOND QUARTER OF FISCAL 2019 :















Revenue

$ 339.0



$ 164.4



$ 152.6



$ 198.8

Acquired deferred revenue adjustment (A) 0.9



—



0.1



—

Non-GAAP revenue

$ 339.9



$ 164.4



$ 152.7



$ 198.8



















Operating income before corporate allocations

$ 85.3



$ 31.1



$ 45.4



$ 32.9

Acquired deferred revenue adjustment (A) 0.9



—



0.1



—

Amortization of acquired capitalized commissions (F) (1.6)



—



—



—

Non-GAAP operating income before allocations

$ 84.6



$ 31.1



$ 45.5



$ 32.9



















Operating margin (% of segment external net revenue)

25.2 %

18.9 %

29.8 %

16.5 % Non-GAAP Operating margin (% of segment Non-GAAP external net revenue)

24.9 %

18.9 %

29.8 %

16.5 %

















SECOND QUARTER OF FISCAL 2018 :















Revenue

$ 274.3



$ 184.4



$ 145.0



$ 181.8

Acquired deferred revenue adjustment (A) 3.4



—



0.3



0.1

Non-GAAP revenue

$ 277.7



$ 184.4



$ 145.3



$ 181.9



















Operating income before corporate allocations

$ 67.4



$ 41.6



$ 42.3



$ 31.1

Acquired deferred revenue adjustment (A) 3.4



—



0.3



0.1

Amortization of acquired capitalized commissions (F) (0.5)



—



(0.1)



—

Non-GAAP operating income before allocations

$ 70.3



$ 41.6



$ 42.5



$ 31.2



















Operating margin (% of segment external net revenue)

24.6 %

22.6 %

29.2 %

17.1 % Non-GAAP Operating margin (% of segment Non-GAAP external net revenue)

25.3 %

22.6 %

29.2 %

17.2 %





Reporting Segments



Buildings and

Infrastructure

Geospatial

Resources and

Utilities

Transportation FIRST TWO QUARTERS OF 2019 :















Revenue

$ 631.0



$ 325.6



$ 311.9



$ 387.9

Acquired deferred revenue adjustment (A) 3.6



—



0.3



—

Non-GAAP revenue

$ 634.6



$ 325.6



$ 312.2



$ 387.9



















Operating income before corporate allocations

$ 146.7



$ 60.5



$ 96.4



$ 64.1

Acquired deferred revenue adjustment (A) 3.6



—



0.3



—

Amortization of acquired capitalized commissions (F) (3.2)



—



(0.1)



—

Non-GAAP operating income before allocations

$ 147.1



$ 60.5



$ 96.6



$ 64.1



















Operating margin (% of segment external net revenue)

23.2 %

18.6 %

30.9 %

16.5 % Non-GAAP Operating margin (% of segment Non-GAAP external net revenue)

23.2 %

18.6 %

30.9 %

16.5 %

















FIRST TWO QUARTERS OF 2018 :















Revenue

$ 499.0



$ 358.9



$ 304.2



$ 365.6

Acquired deferred revenue adjustment (A) 5.9



—



0.6



0.2

Non-GAAP revenue

$ 504.9



$ 358.9



$ 304.8



$ 365.8



















Operating income before corporate allocations

$ 110.9



$ 78.9



$ 94.0



$ 61.5

Acquired deferred revenue adjustment (A) 5.9



—



0.6



0.2

Amortization of acquired capitalized commissions (F) (0.9)



—



(0.2)



—

Non-GAAP operating income before allocations

$ 115.9



$ 78.9



$ 94.4



$ 61.7



















Operating margin (% of segment external net revenue)

22.2 %

22.0 %

30.9 %

16.8 % Non-GAAP Operating margin (% of segment Non-GAAP external net revenue)

23.0 %

22.0 %

31.0 %

16.9 %