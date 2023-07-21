Trimble Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call and Webcast

WESTMINSTER, Colo., July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) will hold a conference call on Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 8 a.m. ET to review its second quarter 2023 results. The call will be broadcast live on the web at http://investor.trimble.com. Investors without internet access may dial into the call at (888) 660-6347 (U.S.) or (929) 201-6594 (international). The conference ID is 1043223.

About Trimble

Trimble is an industrial technology company transforming the way the world works by delivering solutions that enable our customers to thrive. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics connect the digital and physical worlds to improve productivity, quality, safety, transparency, and sustainability. From purpose-built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble is transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial, and transportation. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

