Trimble Showcases New Ag Solutions at Agritechnica 2019

HANOVER, Germany, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) will be showcasing its new precision agriculture solutions during Agritechnica 2019 in Hanover, Germany through November 16. From the tractor to the implement and from the field to the office, Trimble's brand-neutral solutions enable farmers and advisors to solve complex technology challenges across the entire farm operation. The new solutions further strengthen Trimble's Connected Farm® portfolio of leading precision ag solutions.

"This is one of the most extensive line-up of new products Trimble has introduced at Agritechnica, and it demonstrates our continued commitment to innovation and leadership in AgTech," said Abe Hughes, general manager of Trimble's Agriculture Division. "These solutions cover the breadth of our precision ag portfolio—new displays and guidance controllers to advanced flow and application control and implement management."

GFX-350™ Display and NAV-500™ Guidance Controller

Continuing a tradition of Android-based high-definition touchscreen displays, the GFX-350 display is a cost-effective way to introduce auto-steering and application control to the farm. The 7-inch (18-centimeter) screen is easy to read and can be used to control most field operations with just a few taps. The display is compatible with both the new NAV-500 and the NAV-900 guidance controllers, satisfying different user accuracy needs. The simple and intuitive Precision-IQ™ operating system speeds up field work and makes equipment configuration a breeze. Once vehicles, fields, implements and materials are set up during the first use, they are saved and can be re-used with a couple of clicks.

The NAV-500 guidance controller comes in a low-profile rugged housing capable of receiving correction signals from five different GNSS satellite constellations. This well-priced precision solution offers sub-meter repeatable accuracy and full-farm coverage perfect for tilling, broad-acre seeding, spraying and harvest operations. Paired with either the new GFX-350 display or larger GFX-750™ display, the NAV-500 can provide roll-corrected manual guidance, or can automatically control steering with the EZ-Steer® assisted steering system and EZ-Pilot® Pro steering system.

These affordable yet powerful solutions allow more farmers to take advantage of the latest precision ag technology in their daily operations.

Enhanced Functionality for Android Display Family with Upgraded Precision-IQ Field Application

Precision-IQ is a unified field application management platform for all Trimble displays. It already featured downloadable apps, an easy to use graphical interface, and full Bluetooth® and Wi-Fi connectivity for on-the-go browsing. It can now control serial variable rate implements, the new WeedSeeker® 2 spot spray system, multi-rate point ISO applications, field access paths and NH 3 (ammonia) application through the Field-IQ™ crop input control system.

The simple and intuitive operating system speeds up field work and makes equipment configuration easy on Trimble's Android-based TMX-2050™, GFX-750 and GFX-350 displays. Once vehicles, fields, implements and materials are set up during their first use, they are saved and can be re-used with a couple clicks.

Precision-IQ field application management software will be included with all new Trimble displays.

Müller-Elektronik Displays with Trimble NAV-900 Guidance Controller

In 2017, Trimble Agriculture acquired implement control specialists Müller-Elektronik. Trimble and Müller are announcing technology enhancements that enable farmers to combine advanced Müller displays with Trimble's industry-leading guidance controllers. The solution will allow the TRACK-Guide III (Touch 800) and Touch 1200 displays to automatically guide the vehicle using Trimble's lineup of steering systems in the NAV-900 guidance controller.

Trimble's most advanced GNSS receiver to date, the NAV-900 guidance controller is built for maximum uptime and a wide range of accuracy options from basic to high precision. Owners of Müller-Elektronik's line of displays can now benefit from Trimble's auto-steering strength.

WeedSeeker 2 Automatic Spot Spray System

Building on more than 25 years of experience in the agriculture industry, Trimble recently released its next generation WeedSeeker 2 spot spray system, which provides growers up to 90 percent savings in input costs when targeting and treating herbicide resistant weeds. By sensing individual weeds in the field and targeting them with a localized dose of herbicide, farmers can greatly reduce their usage of herbicide.

WeedSeeker 2's new intelligent sensors save time in the field by eliminating system recalibration. After a quick calibration upon powering on, the sensors automatically adjust on the run to changing temperature, ambient light and varied backgrounds like soil or stubble, ensuring accurate spraying in all conditions. The intelligent sensors also know the speed and their position on the sprayer boom. That means they now won't spray sections of the field that have already been covered, and will automatically adjust spray timing when making a turn.

Knowing where weeds concentrate in fields gives farmers the power to better attack them year over year. The WeedSeeker 2 system now logs where weeds are sprayed, so users can see in real time where problem areas are, and review detailed maps from records before the next spray. The solution also solves for the largest sprayer booms due to the lighter weight of the system and the expanded coverage area of the sensors. The new spot spray system sensors improve efficiency by eliminating the need for nozzle reconfigurations while simultaneously reducing the number of sensors needed.

Trimble Auto Asset Selection App with Bluetooth Beacons

Farmers can now avoid the time lost and inputs wasted due to misconfigured implements with the affordable Trimble Auto Asset Selection App with Bluetooth beacons. With this SIMA (Paris International Agriculture Show) award-winning solution installed on the GFX-750 or GFX-350 display, and ruggedized Bluetooth beacons strategically placed on farm equipment, Trimble's Precision-IQ field application will automatically select the correct implement configuration.

It works very simply: 1) Set up an implement in Precision-IQ; 2) pair that configuration with the unique broadcast ID of a Bluetooth beacon; and 3) attach the beacon to the configured equipment. Every time a GFX display is within range of the beacon, such as by backing up a tractor to the implement, it will automatically select that equipment configuration for field work.

The Auto Asset Selection App can even be set up to detect implement work-state, and prevent field work from beginning if equipment is not deployed and ready to run, saving more time and further reducing the possibility of operator error.

To learn more about the new solutions and see them in action, visit Trimble's booth in Hall 15, Stand 08 at Agritechnica through November 16, 2019. Products are also available for order now from the Trimble dealer and Vantage™ distribution networks.

