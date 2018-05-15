Trimble to Host 2018 Investor Day

Event: 2018 Investor Day



Presenters: President and Chief Executive Officer, Steven W. Berglund and Chief Financial Officer, Robert Painter, along with other members of Trimble's executive management team will provide in-depth overview of Trimble's strategy, business and financial objectives.



Location: Trimble Westminster, Colorado Campus



When: Wednesday, May 30, 2018; presentations, including question and answer sessions with senior management, will begin at 9:00 am MDT and will conclude by 2:00 pm MDT.

The presentations and related materials will be available via a live webcast the day of the event at http://investor.trimble.com, and a replay will be available thereafter.

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming a broad range of industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation and logistics. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

