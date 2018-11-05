Trimble Wraps Up its 9th International User Conference with Record-Breaking Attendance

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) concluded its 9th International User Conference with more than 4,800 registered attendees representing over 96 countries. Dimensions 2018 provided insight into how information technology can transform the way professionals work to achieve success. Trimble Dimensions was held November 5-7 at The Venetian in Las Vegas.

Sessions at Trimble Dimensions addressed cutting-edge topics and groundbreaking trends in agriculture, building design, construction and operation, civil engineering and construction, forensics, forestry, geospatial, mapping and GIS, government (local, state, federal), land administration, marine construction, mobile mapping, monitoring, photogrammetry and remote sensing, quarry and aggregates, rail, scanning, surveying, transportation and logistics, and utilities.

Attendees saw first-hand how their industry peers use Trimble's end-to-end technology to easily transform data into intelligent, usable information. Attendees also learned how new tools, processes and ideas can help make a positive impact on their business and discover how to overcome challenges in today's competitive business environment. Throughout the conference, attendees had a variety of opportunities to network with key industry players, nurture existing business relationships and build valuable partnerships.

Conference highlights included a broad range of educational and hands-on training sessions; on-site product demonstrations showcasing the latest solutions and workflows; an Expo full of exciting products, innovations and technical presentations; and inspiring keynotes, fun events and networking opportunities.

"Trimble Dimensions continues to set new records for attendance," said Bryn Fosburgh, Trimble vice president. "With its well-deserved reputation as one of the industry's most comprehensive educational events, Dimensions provides a stimulating and informative experience for industry professionals. Dimensions is truly a celebration of technology—a unique conference focused on how advanced solutions are transforming the way the world works."

