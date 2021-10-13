Trimble’s eDriver Logs Certified as Compliant Solution for Canada’s Electronic Logging Device Mandate

"We are dedicated to providing carriers throughout North America with an ELD that not only complies with both the Canadian and U.S. mandates but enhances all aspects of their operations," said Elwyn McLachlan, sector vice president, Mobility, Trimble Transportation. "Fleets are empowered by eDriver Logs' extensive hours of service data to make informed decisions that improve safety and compliance while also maximizing driver productivity and asset utilization."

Trimble's eDriver Logs platform automates a fleet's hours of service (HOS), allowing drivers to manage their hours in the cab through an intuitive, Android-powered display experience. Comprehensive reporting capabilities enable back office users to review driver logs as well as integrate driver and vehicle information with key transportation management, maintenance and safety systems.

Under the terms of Canada's Commercial Vehicle Drivers Hours of Service Regulations, all ELDs must be tested and certified by accredited certification bodies to ensure that they conform to the requirements of the regulation. Trimble has received certification, confirming that it fully complies with the mandate's technical standards.

"We have worked diligently with the certification body to ensure our eDriver Logs ELD meets all of the technical requirements of the Canadian mandate," said McLachlan. "By achieving certification, fleets can be confident in selecting our platform to maintain regulatory compliance for their business and their drivers."

About Trimble Transportation

Trimble Transportation is transforming the supply chain by empowering stakeholders—drivers, carriers, intermediaries and shippers—to connect via a common platform in order to integrate data and optimize procurement, planning and execution workflows to effectively maximize resource utilization. The unmatched combination of Trimble's enterprise transportation management systems (TMS) and asset maintenance solutions for the back office, driver mobility solutions and routing and navigation capabilities enable customers to more holistically respond to the challenging transportation demands driven by today's dynamic supply chain. For more information, visit: transportation.trimble.com.

About Trimble

Trimble is an industrial technology company transforming the way the world works by delivering solutions that enable our customers to thrive. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics connect the digital and physical worlds to improve productivity, quality, safety, transparency and sustainability. From purpose-built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble is transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

