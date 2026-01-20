TriMech Group and Capone Motorsports Announce Technical Partnership.

GLEN ALLEN, Va., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TriMech Group, a leading provider of engineering, design, and manufacturing solutions, announced today a strategic technical partnership with Capone Motorsports, a premier motorsports organization. The partnership positions TriMech Group as an official technical collaborator, working alongside Capone Motorsports for design, simulation, advanced manufacturing enablement, and precision measurement expertise.

"Today marks an exciting milestone for Capone Motorsports as we enter a new technical partnership with TriMech Group," said Rick Capone, Owner, Capone Motorsports. "This collaboration is more than branding, it's about aligning with an organization sharing our obsession with precision, innovation, and performance; working with TriMech Group will help us set new standards for what's possible in modern motorsports"

Optimized Approach to Delivering Performance

In endurance racing, performance gains are driven by execution as much as innovation. In that vein TriMech Group will be an extension of Capone's engineering organization; from concept and design development to simulation and manufacturing strategy, this integrated, services-focused approach ensures engineering decisions translate to on-track results.

TriMech Group and Capone Motorsports are combining engineering expertise with competitive ambition. Prioritizing services and technical collaboration, the partnership aims to generate real, repeatable performance improvements in a high-pressure motorsports environment.

Conner Janeteas, Director of Innovation at TriMech, explains: "This partnership reflects the alignment of two organizations united by a shared vision: the relentless pursuit of excellence. We're excited to debut in endurance racing alongside a team whose approach to performance is a natural extension of our culture."

About Capone Motorsports

Capone Motorsports is an America auto racing team operating the #8 Tower Motorsports effort in IMSA and several historic sportscar programs. Through a focus on engineering excellence, the team continues to push for competitive advantages on and off the track. For more information about Capone Motorsports, visit caponemotorsports.com.

About TriMech Group

TriMech Group is a collection of established brands operating in North America, UKI, and the Nordics. Its global team includes hundreds of engineers who excel in design, collaboration, simulation, analysis, process and workflow optimization, product data management, lifecycle management, manufacturing, and production floor solutions. TriMech Group has more than 50 locations serving more than 30,000 clients, working with top software and hardware partners, including Dassault Systèmes, SOLIDWORKS, Stratasys, Artec, and Zeiss. It is part of the portfolio of Sentinel Capital Partners, a U.S. private equity firm. For more information, visit trimechgroup.com.

