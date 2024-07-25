TriMech is North America's Newest and Largest Provider of SolidCAM Software for CNC Manufacturing Technologies

SolidCAM's Powerful CAM Solution Integrates Seamlessly with SOLIDWORKS

RICHMOND, Va., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TriMech has a new partnership with SolidCAM, known worldwide for its CAM (Computer-Aided Manufacturing) solution for efficient, user-friendly programming for all CNC manufacturing technologies, as well as its single-window integration and associativity with SOLIDWORKS.

Shawn Devaney, Chief Revenue Officer for TriMech, said TriMech's manufacturing experts carefully evaluated CAM solutions and chose to partner with SolidCAM, based on its ease of use, features, and seamless integration in Dassault Systèmes' SOLIDWORKS CAD (Computer-Aided Design) software.

"Adding SolidCAM to TriMech's wide offering of products and services increases our ability to meet the evolving, enterprise-wide needs of our manufacturing clients. And our two teams are a good fit – we both share a strong dedication to helping clients get better every day."

Top usability for SOLIDWORKS designers

For 40 years, SolidCAM has focused its R&D on CAM innovation, providing advanced solutions for CNC machining that deliver smooth integration and time-saving automation within SOLIDWORKS. All machining operations can be defined and verified without leaving the CAD environment; when a user changes a design, machining toolpaths recalculate automatically. Using SolidCAM improves communication among SOLIDWORKS designers, CAM programmers, and shop floor CNC operators.

Working faster for maximum productivity

SolidCAM is used across all industries, including aerospace, automotive, defense, medical, machine design, optics, consumer products, and mold, tool, and die. Clients range from small job shops to large manufacturing businesses and include technical training institutions.

Devaney explained that with CNC machines getting more complex, and part customization becoming more common, powerful CAM programming is critical for success.

"Manufacturers face ever-increasing demands to keep costs down and increase speed, so every minute counts. With faster CAM programming and shorter machining cycle times, every CNC machine is operating to the fullest."

SolidCAM's partnerships with CNC machine manufacturers ensure that the software supports the latest equipment and manufacturing processes. SolidCAM supports all CNC technologies, including the most advanced multi-channel mill-turn and Swiss-type CNC machines. Its patented iMachining technology saves 70% or more in machining cycle time and dramatically increases the lifespan of the cutting tool. The unique iMachining Wizard provides optimal feeds and speeds for every point of the toolpath.

Deeper into the North American market

TriMech is part of TriMech Group, a collection of established brands serving designers, engineers, and manufacturers, and operating in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Ireland, and Europe's Nordic regions. The Group's footprint in North America is unparalleled, with TriMech in the U.S. and Javelin in Canada.

Ken Merritt, SolidCAM's Chief Operations Officer, said that having TriMech sell and support SolidCAM throughout North America sets the stage for more manufacturers of all sizes – and across all industries – to benefit from SolidCAM's features and ease of use.

"TriMech's client base includes thousands of manufacturers, machine shops, machinists, and CNC programmers and operators. SolidCAM can improve their day-to-day work, their department's performance, and their overall business success. Interest in SolidCAM is growing in North America and momentum is building. It's the perfect time to spread the word about SolidCAM through TriMech and Javelin."

Building on a legacy of client support

In the UK, TriMech Group's Solid Solutions is an established, successful reseller for SolidCAM. TriMech CEO Alan Sampson explained that through collaboration among the manufacturing/CAM experts at TriMech, Solid Solutions, and SolidCAM, a wider team of people can come together to solve client challenges.

"As always, clients of TriMech Group have access to more people, products, and services and can trust that TriMech will bring the right combination of tools to the job, along with timely, top-notch service and support."

TriMech Group has been delivering on a strategic plan to continually expand and diversify its service offerings to build the best-in-class solution partner.

"We evolve and grow just as our clients do," Sampson said. "SolidCAM is scalable as client applications evolve or production increases. And new partnerships like this one broaden the range of solutions TriMech can offer to clients, who are increasingly seeking more depth of expertise and expert guidance."

About TriMech Group

TriMech Group is a collection of established brands operating in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Ireland, and Europe's Nordic regions. Its global team includes hundreds of engineers who excel in areas including design, collaboration, simulation, analysis, process and workflow optimization, product data management, lifecycle management, manufacturing, and production floor solutions.

As a leading technology and business solutions partner for designers, engineers, and manufacturers, TriMech Group works with top software and hardware partners, including Dassault Systèmes, SOLIDWORKS, Stratasys, Artec, and Zeiss, and its experts provide design and engineering software, advanced manufacturing solutions, and associated training, consulting, implementation, and staffing services for clients across a variety of industries.

TriMech Group has more than 50 locations serving more than 30,000 clients with over 750 employees. It is part of the portfolio of Sentinel Capital Partners, a U.S. private equity firm.

For more information, visit trimechgroup.com.

About SolidCAM

The power of SolidCAM is built on a 40-year history of ongoing CAM development and innovation, resulting in a world-class CAM solution that is seamlessly integrated in and associative to SOLIDWORKS.

SolidCAM's growth is driven by its dedication to successful user experiences and its support for the most advanced CNC machining technologies. SolidCAM has revolutionized how advanced mill-turn and Swiss-type CNC machines are programmed for best machining results. Its superior, patented iMachining technology provides immense productivity gains to all types and sizes of CNC manufacturers.

SolidCAM has more than 300 developers, CNC applications and sales staff, and an international reseller network that spans the globe. The company, led by its founder, Dr. Emil Somekh, provides the ultimate CAM tool for CNC manufacturers.

For more information, visit solidcam.com.

