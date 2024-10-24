TriMech's New Partnership with One Click Metal Will Bring User-friendly Metal 3D Printing to More North American Businesses

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To meet growing demand for metal additive manufacturing throughout its diverse client base, TriMech is now selling and supporting One Click Metal's BOLDSERIES system.

TriMech (part of the TriMech Group) is an established provider of advanced manufacturing solutions, including industrial 3D printing and laser scanning hardware and services. Chip Hogge, General Manager of Advanced Manufacturing, said the company continues to expand its offerings to meet the technology and business needs of designers, engineers, and manufacturers.

"We chose One Click Metal as a partner because they have created a metal production system that is suitable and accessible for an incredibly wide range of users, including all sizes of manufacturers, as well as in education and research. We know it's a fit for our clients who need a user-friendly, more affordable pathway into metal printing, without sacrificing anything on part quality."

Reducing the complexity of metal 3D printing

One Click Metal's vision is to make metal additive manufacturing understandable and available to everyone, not just to the biggest manufacturers who can make large investments in expensive systems, special site and safety requirements, and developing unique expertise.

"In 2019, we began a journey to reduce the complexity of metal 3D printing," said Gerrit Brüggemann, CEO for One Click Metal. "And today we are celebrating getting our technology into the hands of many more creative and talented people across North America. TriMech's solid reputation among engineers and manufacturers makes them an excellent expansion partner for us."

One Click Metal's unique approach to LPBF

The One Click Metal solution uses a laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) process. The powder supply is housed in handheld cartridges, making it convenient and safe to handle.

In the MPRINT unit, the coater deposits the metal powder across the base plate, and the laser melts the powder in defined areas to form the solid part. In the MPUREPRO machine, excess powder is removed and sieved for reuse.

Gaining in popularity

Metal 3D printing is a growth area in the evolving 3D printing landscape. In-house metal printing is less costly than traditional milling production and can reduce production time from weeks to days.

Diverse uses for 3D-printed metal parts are found in tool making, mechanical engineering, medical and dental, automotive, aerospace, and defense. One Click Metal's material options include stainless steel, nickel alloy, aluminum, and titanium.

Suitable for small- to medium-sized businesses

Hogge noted that the physical features of the One Click Metal system enhance its accessibility for small- and medium-sized operations.

"You don't need to make major site modifications," he said. "The BOLDSERIES has a small footprint and is easy to transport. It uses an inert gas supply of nitrogen or argon, and operators need very little – if any – protective equipment. By containing the metal powder more safely, One Click Metal solved the biggest obstacle of metal 3D printing."

Simple solutions aid in complex work

TriMech Group continues to expand its offerings to build the best-in-class solution partner. Hogge said One Click Metal shares TriMech's dedication to helping clients get better every day.

"Our clients do complex and critical work," Hogge said. "We are here to simplify how they do that work. The One Click Metal solution gives us one more way to help our clients improve their processes, results, and profitability."

About TriMech Group

TriMech Group is a collection of established brands operating in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Ireland, and Europe's Nordic regions. Its global team excels in design, simulation and analysis, process and workflow optimization, product data management, lifecycle management, manufacturing, and production floor solutions.

The group works with top software and hardware partners, including Dassault Systèmes, SOLIDWORKS, Stratasys, One Click Metal, Artec, and Zeiss. Its experts provide associated training, consulting, and staffing services for clients across a variety of industries.

TriMech Group has more than 50 locations serving more than 30,000 clients with over 750 employees. It is part of the portfolio of Sentinel Capital Partners, a U.S. private equity firm.

For more information, visit trimechgroup.com.

About One Click Metal

Founded in 2019, One Click Metal is an industrial B2B company. With an ongoing commitment to innovative product development, its dedicated team has created a user-friendly metal 3D printing system accessible to a wide range of users.

Based in Tamm, Germany (near Stuttgart), One Click Metal is a subsidiary of INDEX Werke. By continually increasing its distribution network and primarily targeting small- to medium-sized enterprises, One Click Metal is realizing its vision to make metal 3D printing technologies more accessible.

For more information, visit oneclickmetal.com.

Contact: Angie Droz

865.934.5304

[email protected]

TriMech

4991 Lake Brook Drive, Suite 300

Glen Allen, VA 23060

877.553.9001 trimechgroup.com

SOURCE TriMech