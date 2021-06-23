TRIMEDX announces summer release of its proprietary Clinical Asset Informatics technology platform

INDIANAPOLIS, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TRIMEDX ―an industry-leading, technology-enabled independent clinical asset management company ―announces availability this summer of its proprietary prescriptive analytics platform, Clinical Asset Informatics 2.0. By bringing real-time, unprecedented visibility and solutions to health systems' medical devices, Clinical Asset Informatics enables health system leaders to reduce risk, improve patient safety, save money across clinical engineering and medical device cybersecurity programs and strategically plan for capital spend.

"TRIMEDX works to transform data into a single source of truth for providers' clinical assets by providing real-time visibility into the status of medical devices and organizing work to align with a provider's strategic goals and operations," CEO Henry Hummel said. "By leveraging our industry data and proprietary algorithms along with a provider's specific data, Clinical Asset Informatics quickly identifies the greatest opportunities for savings and the most urgent areas for action."

Clinical Asset Informatics draws from an unmatched industry data set, including 25 years of normalized service history on more than 4 million devices across more than 4,500 sites of care, a database of cybersecurity vulnerabilities, and approved patches and insights related to parts availability. TRIMEDX data is integrated with a provider's device utilization, inventory data for comparative benchmarks and proprietary algorithms to quickly notify providers of opportunities and risks.

"Clinical Asset Informatics is cloud-based and easy to access with a user interface designed to provide a personalized experience and understanding into a provider's clinical assets. This brings to the forefront information that providers don't have the resources to find by themselves," Chief Marketing Officer LeAnne Hester said. "To realize the savings, Clinical Asset Informatics includes project creation and tracking, as well as the ability to take action within the platform based on the recommendations. It is a seamless interaction for our providers."

With the combination of prescriptive analytics, proprietary algorithms and unmatched industry data, TRIMEDX delivers sophisticated insights and recommendations to drive operational change along with comprehensive, real-time visibility into every detail of clients' medical device inventory.

For TRIMEDX's comprehensive clinical engineering program , Clinical Asset Informatics provides real-time information on equipment availability, status updates for repairs, including FDA recalls, and overall performance of clinical engineering programs and trends to minimize disruption to patient care, support patient safety and deliver persistent savings.

. Each device is proactively evaluated by TRIMEDX's proprietary algorithm, RUDR Score , indicating whether it should be replaced, upgraded, disposed, or reallocated to other sites of care. By removing excess devices from inventory and better utilizing current devices, health systems can optimize capital budgets and cut operational expenses. The TRIMEDX CYBER Advanced solution assists in reducing overall remediation time and improve the risk of an organization by delivering real-time monitoring of medical devices, visibility into threats and vulnerabilities, and a proprietary CYBER Risk Score for each connected medical device as well as managing remediation efforts including patch management and compensating controls. Through Clinical Asset Informatics, TRIMEDX transforms these cyber insights into trackable projects for unmatched accountability.

Clinical Asset Informatics 2.0 is available this summer for all TRIMEDX clients and included in a contract for clinical engineering, clinical asset management and CYBER solutions. All existing TRIMEDX Clinical Asset Informatics clients will be upgraded to Clinical Asset Informatics 2.0 as part of their existing solution.

To tour the highlights of this new offering, watch the demos provided on trimedx.com , or to learn more about what Clinical Asset Informatics can do, email [email protected] .

About TRIMEDX

TRIMEDX is an industry-leading, independent clinical asset management company in the United States delivering comprehensive clinical engineering services, clinical asset informatics and medical device cybersecurity. We help healthcare providers transform their clinical assets into strategic tools, driving reductions in operational expenses, optimizing clinical asset capital spend, maximizing resources for patient care, and delivering improved safety and protection. TRIMEDX was built by providers, for providers, and leverages a history of expert clinical engineering with data on 92% of all active medical device models.

