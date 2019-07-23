Triminator Introduces Industrial-Sized Hemp Dryers

GRASS VALLEY, Calif., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Triminator, a leading designer of hemp and cannabis processing equipment, has designed two industrial hemp dryers capable of processing 1,100 pounds of biomass per hour. The new machines will revolutionize current drying methods with a 90% time savings and total drying control.

"There's so much hemp coming online this year and nobody knows how to handle the sheer volume in terms of drying space," says Dana Mosman, CEO of Triminator. "There's a real lack of equipment for hemp drying."

Industrial-scale hemp dryer for CBD hemp flowers. Industrial-scale hemp dryer for CBD hemp biomass.

Current hemp-drying practices include barn drying, which requires a large facility; and field drying, which leaves the crop vulnerable to dust, debris, and unanticipated weather. Both methods require several weeks to dry a crop and lack the process controls required for consistent, large-scale output.

Last season, newer cultivators were unprepared for crop processing and late-season rains. Those oversights left them scrambling for proper drying methods and storage facilities. Many cultivators experienced crop degradation or total crop loss.

To solve the problems of crop degradation, mold, and slow drying times, Triminator partnered with an industrial process engineering firm whose clients include subsidiaries of Phillip Morris and other multinational companies. The partnership yielded two machines. One machine is designed for the continuous high-throughput of biomass; the other is intended for premium hemp flowers. To maximize energy efficiency, each design features material-recapture technology and custom control systems with components sourced from Siemens and Schneider Electric.

Triminator's CBD Box Drying System — which processes up to 1,587 pounds of hemp per day — utilizes roll-in carts within an environmentally controlled container. This system's sophisticated process control is suited for high-quality hemp flowers.

Triminator's CBD Belt Drying System — which continuously processes up to 1,102 pounds of hemp per hour — utilizes a four-belt conveyor system within a heated enclosure the size of a shipping container. This system is ideal for high-volume hemp biomass.

"Above all else, it's how to handle the volume," says Mosman. "If you're trying to dry 30,000 pounds of hemp in a day, do you have the facility space for hanging plants?"

Triminator is offering a limited number of CBD drying systems for the 2019 season. Orders are expected to fill quickly.

About Triminator

Triminator was founded in 2010, and builds industry-leading cannabis and CBD hemp harvesting equipment for professional growers. With a socially responsible business model built on innovation and integrity, Triminator's mission is to empower growers by developing the most technically advanced machines for harvesting and processing cannabis and CBD hemp.

