Trina Solar again ranked in top AAA category in PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings

News provided by

Trina Solar Co., Ltd

25 Jul, 2023, 05:39 ET

CHANGZHOU, China, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trina Solar has been ranked in the top AAA category for the fifth consecutive quarter in PV Tech's PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings for Q2'2023, underlining the company's leadership status in high reliability, advanced technology, shipments and sound financial performance.

Continue Reading
(PRNewsfoto/Trina Solar Co., Ltd)
(PRNewsfoto/Trina Solar Co., Ltd)

Trina has now been recognized as an 'Overall High Achiever' by RETC for three consecutive years and ranked 'Top Performer' for nine years in a row by PVEL. The company's Vertex modules have also recently been certified by TÜV Rheinland for their performance in harsh marine environments, while its 700W series modules passing the RETC thresher test.

Trina Solar invests heavily in technological innovation. Combining 210mm technology and n-type i-TOPCon Advanced technology, mass-produced modules power output is forecast to exceed 700W next year.

The company's cumulative shipments of 210mm modules have reached 65GW+, giving it top ranking in 210mm module shipments worldwide. Customers have continued to demonstrate their trust in Trina Solar with their orders, recent ones including an agreement to supply 800MW Vertex modules to Aquila Clean Energy EMEA.

Trina Solar spares no effort in providing worry-free delivery of n-type modules. By the end of this year, its module production capacity is forecast to reach 95GW and its cell production capacity 75GW, with 40GW dedicated to n-type cells.

In July Trina Solar, with eight other module manufacturers, reached a consensus on standardizing dimensions, delivering high customer value, moving the industry a step further toward adopting 210mm technology.

Trina Solar is committed to delivering low-carbon products to its customers. Its Yiwu factory in China's Zhejiang province has become the PV industry's first to be officially certified as 'zero carbon'.

SOURCE Trina Solar Co., Ltd

Also from this source

Trina Solar prend la tête d'une initiative de normalisation visant à unifier les dimensions des modules

Trina Solar übernimmt die Führung bei der Standardisierungsinitiative zur Vereinheitlichung der Modulabmessungen

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.