Trina Solar Announces New Efficiency Record of 24.58% Efficiency for Mono-crystalline Silicon i-TOPCon Cell

CHANGZHOU, China, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trina Solar Co. Ltd. ("Trina Solar" or the "Company"), the world leading global PV and smart energy total solution provider, announced today that its State Key Laboratory (SKL) of PV Science and Technology (PVST) of China has set a new world record of 24.58% for a high-efficiency n-type mono-crystalline silicon (c-Si) i-TOPCon solar cell.

The record-breaking bifacial solar cell was fabricated on a large-sized 244.62 cm2 wafer with a low-cost industrial process of advanced i-TOPCon (Industrial Tunnel Oxide Passivated Contact) technologies, having a front boron emitter and a rear full-area passivating contact. The bifacial solar cell reached a total-area front side efficiency of 24.58%, without using any dedicated aperture during the illumination. This result has been independently confirmed by the ISFH CalTeC in Germany.

"We are very delighted to announce the latest achievement from our research team at the SKL PVST, to the best of our knowledge, this is the new world record for a TOTAL AREA efficiency for a large-area two-side contact silicon solar cell," said Jifan Gao, the CEO of Trina Solar. "The excellent R&D results lays a solid foundation for Trina to provide a new differentiated high-end PV modules and solutions to our customers."

