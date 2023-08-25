Trina Solar begins producing 210mm monocrystalline wafers in Vietnam

News provided by

Trina Solar Co., Ltd

25 Aug, 2023, 14:00 ET

CHANGZHOU, China, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trina Solar has yet again extended its international footprint with the production of 210mm monocrystalline silicon wafers in Vietnam. The first wafers rolled off the production line of the factory in the city of Thai Nguyen, 80 kilometers north of Hanoi, on Aug 23rd. The factory will be able to produce 6.5GW of wafer annually. With this new capacity, Trina Solar will have greater flexibility in being able to deliver its products worldwide.

The first wafers rolled of the production line in Trina Solar Vietnam factory.
The production green light was given on July 31, and the first 12-inch monocrystalline silicon rod rolled off the assembly line on Aug. 4, foreshadowing production of the first wafers.

In addition to the new factory's wafer production capacity of 6.5GW, it has cell capacity of 4GW and module capacity of 5GW. The silicon wafer factory includes monocrystalline pulling, silicon rod square processing, slicing and silicon processing. The wafers produced are primarily used in cell and module production at Trina Solar's sites in Vietnam and Thailand, including Trina Solar's supply to the U.S. market.

Vertex modules that Trina produces outside China, help meet the growing worldwide demand for PV modules with high power, high efficiency, high reliability, high energy yield and low LCOE. The Vietnam factory's production of silicon rods and wafers will ensure a steady supply of materials for other module production sites the company has overseas.

Trina Solar, committed to becoming a global leader in smart solar energy solutions, is fulfilling its mission of "solar energy for all" not only by making more competitive products but also by creating work opportunities. The Thai Nguyen wafer factory employs 700 locals.

The company is also committed to the principles and practices of sustainable development, building a cohesive industrial ecosystem both at home and abroad. With the production of 210mm n-type i-TOPCon cells in Qinghai province commencing in early August, Trina Solar integrated the entire process of the Qinghai factory and is accelerating the formation of an integrated n-type industrial layout. In the n-type era, Trina Solar leads the industry with exceptional products in a collaborative ecosystem that covers the entire industry chain.

