Trina Solar issues first A-Shares on Shanghai Sci-Tech Innovation Board

CHANGZHOU, China, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 10, Trina Solar Co., Ltd became the first Chinese PV product, PV system and smart energy company to trade on the Shanghai Stock Exchange Science and Technology Innovation Board (Trina Solar; code: 688599), also known as the STAR Market.

At the listing ceremony, Gao Jifan, Chairman and General Manager of Trina Solar, struck the gong, witnessed by assembled VIP guests.

Gao said: "Global warming and environmental pollution are growing problems, making energy transformation an extremely urgent issue. This will significantly impact our ability to leave a beautiful living environment to future generations, to find a balance among environmental, economic, and social benefits, and to achieve development that is comprehensive, balanced and sustainable. Inspired by the implementation of the Kyoto Protocol and the Million Solar Roofs Initiative of the United States, I founded Trina Solar in 1997. For more than 20 years we have made great strides in the photovoltaic industry by focusing on innovation, branding, globalization and digitalization. This has enabled us to gradually become the world's leading provider of PV and smart energy total solutions."

Innovation is one of Trina's most important assets, a key component of its development strategy and the driving force of its growth. Trina Solar is home to a State Key Laboratory of PV Science and Technology, accredited by the Chinese Ministry of Science and Technology, and, backed by this state-level research platform the company has set world records for solar cell conversion efficiency and module output on 20 occasions. This has made a major contribution to PV price parity and has further consolidated and enhanced the world-leading status of Chinese PV companies.

Trina Solar's innovative development has enabled it to capitalize on the rich opportunities that the PV industry offers. It has established three major business segments – PV products, PV systems and smart energy segmentsBy the end of 2019 Trina Solar's global operations had produced module shipments totaling more than 45 GW and had grid-connected capacity of more than 3 GW, in addition to a large pipeline of high-quality projects. The company has also established end-to-end sales channels and networks worldwide, with more than 40 branches, and product operations covering more than 100 countries and regions. The company is committed to creating greater value for customers, continuing its pioneering innovation, expanding globally and seeking new market opportunities to provide ever-improving returns to shareholders, investors, customers and society.

Image Link: https://www.trinasolar.com/sites/default/files/01_0.jpg

Image Caption: Trina Solar issues first A-Shares on Shanghai Sci-Tech Innovation Board

About Trina Solar

Trina Solar is a world leading and total solutions provider for solar energy. Founded in 1997, Trina Solar develops proprietary smart PV solutions for large power stations as well as commercial and residential solutions, energy storage systems and photovoltaic modules. As the world's leading provider of integrated solar energy solutions, Trina Solar has also taken the lead in the world of energy IoT (internet of things). It is committed to becoming a global leader in this new and emerging sector. For more information, please visit www.trinasolar.com.

SOURCE Trina Solar Co., Ltd

Related Links

http://www.trinasolar.com

