Trina Solar once again on BNEF Tier 1 list

News provided by

Trina Solar Co., Ltd

27 Feb, 2024, 07:00 ET

CHANGZHOU, China, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trina Solar, a global leader in smart PV and energy storage solutions, has secured a place on the BNEF Tier 1 list once again, thanks to its strong bankability, the great reliability of its PV modules and its highly efficient 210mm n-type products. This consolidates its leadership in the PV and energy storage industry. According to the report for the first quarter of 2024, Trina Solar fully meets BNEF's Tier 1 criteria, whose threshold is now much higher than was previously the case.

BNEF, a research organization in the field of new energy, is recognized globally for its credibility and expertise. Its more stringent criteria in the latest quarter for PV module Tier 1 recognition require a brand to have provided own-brand, own-manufacture products to six different projects, which have been financed non-recourse by six different (non-development) banks over the previous two years, and these deals must exceed 5MW (compared with 1.5MW in previous quarters). "Trina Solar's continuous presence on the Tier 1 list demonstrates enduring trust by global investors, developers and customers in its bankability," said Cao Yunduan, head of branding and marketing at Trina Solar.

Trina Solar is a pioneer in n-type technology and products. Its Vertex N products, including the newly upgraded large-format Vertex N 720W, a star in ground-mounted power stations, the newly upgraded medium-format Vertex N 625W, which offers more feasibility to utility-scale projects in the most complex of terrain, and the small-format 450W modules, fully cater to customers' needs in various settings.

Great reliability of Trina Solar products has been recognized by RETC, and it was named Overall Highest Achiever for the fourth time in May 2023 for the outstanding performance of its Vertex N 700W series modules, and PVEL, which last year named it a Top Performer, for the ninth year in a row.

Trina Solar has also won recognition in the financial markets and from renowned institutes with excellent product performance and reliability. Trina Solar's energy storage arm Trina Storage continues to be ranked in the top tier, having appeared on the Global Energy Storage Tier 1 List for the first quarter of 2024 and after BNEF ranked it among the global top five storage providers and integrators.

SOURCE Trina Solar Co., Ltd

Also from this source

Los módulos Trina Solar Vertex S+ 505W de tipo n y doble vidrio entran en producción en masa

Los módulos Trina Solar Vertex S+ 505W de tipo n y doble vidrio entran en producción en masa

Trina Solar, líder mundial en soluciones fotovoltaicas inteligentes y de almacenamiento de energía, ha anunciado que el primer Vertex S+ 505W (NEG18R....
Trina Solar Vertex S+ 505W n-Typ Dual-Glas-Module gehen in die Massenproduktion

Trina Solar Vertex S+ 505W n-Typ Dual-Glas-Module gehen in die Massenproduktion

Trina Solar, ein weltweit führender Anbieter von intelligenten PV- und Energiespeicherlösungen, hat bekannt gegeben, dass die ersten Vertex S+ 505W...
