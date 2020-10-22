Trina Solar receives the world's first IEC 62941:2019 photovoltaic module manufacturing quality system certification from TÜV Rheinland

CHANGZHOU, China, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Trina Solar received the world's first IEC 62941:2019 certification for their photovoltaic module manufacturing quality system issued by TÜV Rheinland, which once again proves the company's excellent product quality and strict production standards.

IEC 62941 is the only quality system management standard in the photovoltaic industry. Compared with ISO9001, it is more specific to the photovoltaic industry. It is a system of standards with stronger applicability, operability, and technology. It provides photovoltaic module design and development guidance and requirements, potential failure modes and consequences analysis, product life cycle management, process control, test control, product traceability, product reliability testing, product consistency, post-delivery activities, etc. From an auditing perspective, IEC 62941 combines with quality management system audit requirements to conduct an in-depth audit of all links that affect product quality consistency; at the implementation level, IEC 62941 better meets the actual needs of factories with detailed operating rules, which plays an important role in improving the core competitiveness of the company's products.

Trina Solar has globally promoted and implemented the IEC 62941:2019 international standard, and has established a more comprehensive and in-depth photovoltaic module product quality management system to ensure the quality and reliability of the product throughout its life cycle. Zhou Wei, Vice President of Quality in Trina Solar, said: "The authoritative certification of TÜV Rheinland makes us more confident in providing customers with more efficient and reliable component products, thereby further enhancing the competitiveness of Trina's products in the market."

Zhang Yichi, General Manager in TÜV Rheinland Solar Modules, said: "Congratulations to Trina Solar for being the first to receive the new version of TÜV Rheinland's IEC 62941 certification after the 600W+ module has been recognized by the industry. These honors fully confirm Trina Solar's innovation and strength. TÜV Rheinland will continue to provide our business partners with professional solar energy services and to help photovoltaic companies improve the core competitiveness of their products."

The TÜV Rheinland Group has more than 35 years of experience in the photovoltaic field. From the beginning of the "Thousand House Photovoltaic Roof" project in the 1990s, it has participated in the research and formulation of new standards in the photovoltaic field. It also has countless top-notch photovoltaic test centers and nearly 300 solar energy industry experts in Cologne, Pleasanton, Bangalore, Milan, Shanghai and Taiwan. They are the global market leader in certification and testing services for solar photovoltaic power plants, modules, inverters, components and energy storage. In recent years, TÜV Rheinland has continued to innovate in the photovoltaic field, and has been committed to improving production efficiency for photovoltaic manufacturers worldwide, optimized solutions for product quality and safety, consistently explored cooperation with the financial industry, and reshaped the splendent new business model of the photovoltaic industry. IEC 62941 better meets the actual needs of the factory with detailed operating rules at the implementation level, and provides sufficient confidence in improving the continuous consistency of photovoltaic module performance and reliability, which plays an important role in improving the core competitiveness of Trina Solar's products.

About Trina Solar

Founded in 1997, Trina Solar is the world leading PV and smart energy total solution provider. The company engages in PV products R&D, manufacture and sales; PV projects development, EPC, O&M; smart micro-grid and multi-energy complementary systems development and sales, as well as energy cloud-platform operation. In 2018, Trina Solar launched Energy IoT brand, established the Trina Energy IoT Industrial Development Alliance together with leading enterprises and research institutes in China and around the world, and founded the New Energy IoT Industrial Innovation Center. With these actions, Trina Solar is committed to working with its partners to build the energy IoT ecosystem and develop an innovation platform to explore New Energy IoT, as it strives to be a leader in global intelligent energy. For more information, please visit www.trinasolar.com.

