Trina Solar recognized as "Top Performer" module manufacturer by PVEL/DNV GL, fifth time in a row

CHANGZHOU, China, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trina Solar, the world leading global PV and smart energy total solution provider, was recently been recognized as the "Top Performer" among global PV module manufacturers by PV Evolution Labs (PVEL) and DNV GL. The company is one of only two PV module manufacturers with worldwide reach to garner the prestigious recognition for the fifth consecutive time since the Top Performer award was founded.

The recognition of "Top Performer" is based on PV Module Reliability Scorecard released by PVEL and DNV GL. The Scorecard is one of the most comprehensive comparisons of PV module reliability test results publicly available on the market today. As an integrated certification program with a focus on module reliability and power generation performance, the test comprises 2-4x IEC thermal cycling, damp heat, dynamic mechanical load, humidity-freeze and PID attenuation tests.

Trina Solar quality director Zhao Mengyu said, "It is encouraging to see that Trina Solar has been recognized as a Top Performer for the fifth time in a row. Rigorous raw materials control and production line management processes ensure the high reliability of our modules. Trina Solar is committed to providing customers with higher-reliability and higher-value PV modules."

The head of Trina Solar's module reliability assurance center added, "We carry out several rounds of comprehensive ongoing reliability tests (ORTs) during the materials introduction process. Trina Solar evaluates both materials and modules during its ORT process with more frequent ORTs for key components, such as packaging materials and PV backsheet, with the aim of ensuring comprehensive and strict control over the materials and products in mass production."

In terms of the production line manufacturing process, Trina Solar carries out a process quality control across the value chain. Nearly 100 control points are deployed for the entire silicon wafer and cell production processes, while over 100 control points are configured for the overall module production process.

Image: https://www.trinasolar.com/sites/default/files/Top_Performer_2019.jpg

Caption: Trina Solar recognized as "Top Performer PV" among global module manufacturers for the fifth time in a row. Winners of the award are selected based on the annual PV Module Reliability Scorecard report released by PVEL and DNV GL.

About Trina Solar



Founded in 1997, Trina Solar is the world leading global PV and smart energy total solution provider. The company engages in PV product research and development, manufacture and sales; PV project development, operation and maintenance; smart micro-grid and multi-energy complementary system development and sales, as well as energy cloud-platform operation. In 2018, Trina Solar launched its Energy Internet of Things (IoT) brand and initiated the Trina Energy IoT Industrial Development Alliance and New Energy IoT Industrial Innovation Center with worldwide leading enterprises and research institutes. The company is committed to becoming the leader of the global smart energy industry. For more information, please visit www.trinasolar.com.

SOURCE Trina Solar Co., Ltd

Related Links

http://www.trinasolar.com

