Trina Solar to offer modules and trackers for 90MW PV power plants in Brazil

News provided by

TrinaTracker

29 Nov, 2023, 21:00 ET

SAO PAULO, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trina Solar (SHA: 688599) has secured a supply agreement with the Brazilian EPC contractor Fiber X to offer solar modules and trackers to the CEMIG SIM project, composed of several distributed generation solar power plants, in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. The project has total capacity of 90MW.

Continue Reading

Under the agreement Trina Solar will supply high-performance Vertex DEG21-660W modules and Vanguard 1P solar trackers. Trina Solar is one of the top five solar tracker suppliers in Latin America, and is continuously striving to provide better value for clients' solar power plants. The integrated solution of Vertex modules and Vanguard trackers will maximize the potential of 210mm bifacial modules. Collaboration with Fiber X is a benchmark of Trina Solar's integrated delivery solution in Latin America.

TrinaTracker Vanguard 1P is designed with patented technologies in its driving system and structure, making it particularly suitable in uneven terrain, guaranteeing safe running in high winds and reducing labor needs during system installation and maintenance.  Since the product was launched last year, Vanguard 1P has been delivered over 1GW in Brazil.

Based on the advanced 210mm product technology platform, Trina Solar's Vertex 660W modules deliver higher efficiency, power, energy yield and reliability, as well as lower LCOE. They have passed static mechanical load standard testing and five other rigorous tests, demonstrating rock-solid reliability and offering consistently higher value to customers.

Vertex 660W modules have also achieved excellent results in the PVEL reliability test nine years in a row, with great reliability recognized by renowned institutions. Trina Solar's cumulative shipments of 210mm modules exceeded 90GW by the third quarter of this year, giving them a world No 1 ranking.

"Offering an integrated solution with both modules and trackers is a new business model for Trina Solar in Brazil," said Alvaro Garcia-Maltras, President of Trina Solar Latin America. "Trina Solar Vertex DEG21 series modules, with 210mm PERC bifacial cells, have a maximum power output up to 670W. Vanguard 1P trackers can perfectly match the 210mm module size, and our smart control system combined with controllers, algorithms and SCADA platform, are the "brain" of the solar tracker system in controlling facing angles, maximizing power generation potential at both the front and back of modules."

SOURCE TrinaTracker

Also from this source

Trina Solar propose des modules et des trackers pour les centrales électriques photovoltaïques 90 MW au Brésil

Trina Solar propose des modules et des trackers pour les centrales électriques photovoltaïques 90 MW au Brésil

Trina Solar (SHA : 688599) a conclu un accord d'approvisionnement avec l'entrepreneur brésilien en ingénierie, approvisionnement et construction,...
Trina Solar ofrecerá módulos y seguidores para centrales fotovoltaicas de 90 MW en Brasil

Trina Solar ofrecerá módulos y seguidores para centrales fotovoltaicas de 90 MW en Brasil

Trina Solar (SHA: 688599) ha asegurado un acuerdo de suministro con el contratista brasileño EPC Fiber X para ofrecer módulos solares y seguidores al ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Alternative Energies

Image1

General Manufacturing

Image1

General Manufacturing

Image1

Utilities

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.