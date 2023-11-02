Trina Solar's cumulative shipments of 210mm modules surpass 90GW

News provided by

Trina Solar Co., Ltd

02 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

CHANGZHOU, China, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trina Solar has reported revenue of $11.58 billion (RMB 81.12 billion) in the first three quarters of 2023, 31.22 percent more than in the corresponding period last year. The company's report, made public on October 27, also showed that Trina Solar, continues to lead the industry with 45-46GW modules shipments, ranking second globally, and 5.6GW trackers and fixed tilt racks deliveries for the first three quarters.

Trina Solar's cumulative shipments of 210mm modules exceeded 90GW as of Q3 2023, ranking first globally. By the end of October cumulative shipments of Trina Solar's 210R modules exceeded 15GW. The company looks forward to continued growth thanks to its leading n-type i-TOPCon Advanced technology, Vertex N modules, vertical n-type capacity layout and integrated PV and energy storage solutions.

In August the company led the industry into the PV 7.0 era with the mass production of Vertex N 700W modules. These have been used in many settings worldwide, including subsidence areas, seawater desalination plants, residential PV rooftops and utility-scale power stations in high-altitude, low-temperature regions, giving new impetus to green development.

In mid-October Trina Solar's 10GW Vertex N 610W modules and 10GW n-type i-TOPCon cell come to mass production at Huai'an base. The full-scale production of Huai'an Phase II ensures worry-free delivery of n-type modules and sufficient capacity for vertical n-type integration.

Also in October the company unveiled its Elementa 2 utility-scale battery system, laying a solid foundation for the integrated PV and energy storage solutions. TrinaStorage's vertically integrated production capacity, including Trinacell, battery racks and battery cabinets, ensures high reliability and safety of its products.

TrinaTracker continues to invest heavily in developing its product line with an eye to meeting the more exacting requirements of solar trackers due to new application scenarios, including complex terrain, frigid climates, high winds and sandstorms. TrinaTracker has developed the updated smart control system comprising electronic control equipment, smart algorithm and software platform, to further improve power generation and operational and maintenance efficiency.

Pioneering Trina Solar continues to lead the industry with its n-type i-TOPCon Advanced technology, integrated n-type production capacity, full-portfolio of Vertex N products and integrated solar-energy storage solutions. The company is committed to continue leading the way with its smart PV and energy storage solutions and facilitating the transformation of new power systems for a net-zero future.

SOURCE Trina Solar Co., Ltd

