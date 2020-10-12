Trina Solar's Vertex 600W+ Series modules obtained the industry's worldwide recognized IEC Certifications

CHANGZHOU, China, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trina Solar Co., Ltd. ("Trina Solar" or the "Company"), a leading global PV and smart energy total solution provider, announced recently that the Vertex 600W and 550W series of glass-backsheet and dual-glass modules passed the TÜV Rheinland Photovoltaic Module IEC standard serial test and obtained two certificates, IEC 61215 and IEC 61730. The Vertex series became the first 600W+ high-power PV module that achieved IEC certifications in the PV industry.

Trina Solar's Vertex modules (600W & 550W), using 210mm size cells, have the characteristics of high power, high efficiency and high reliability, suitable for large-scale ground mounted PV power plants and large industrial and commercial rooftop projects. Besides Trina Solar's leading PERC and multi-busbar technology, it also adopts a low-voltage and high-string power design to increase the power of single-string of modules by more than 40%. At the same time, it integrates non-destructive cell cutting, high-density cell interconnection., The modules with dual glass structure also meet the highest fire protection rating of Class A of the IEC 61730 standard, enhancing operational safety and long term reliability.

The short-circuit current (I sc ) and maximum output power (P max ) of the 600W and 550W modules have increased by more than 10% compared to last generation. According to the IEC 62915 photovoltaic module retest guidelines, various types of laboratory approvals and safety tests are required. The design-related qualification and type approval is done by applying temperature cycling (TC200), hot spot (HS) and diode heating and function (BD) tests. With high string power feature, the module Isc is accordingly higher, increased test current shall be applied during these tests, which brings usually some challenges on the module design and materials. However, Vertex's better reliability and optimized design are deployed to meet more severe challenges and passed this stringent test. At the same time, due to the larger cell size and ultra-high- module current, the supporting junction box also has to be upgraded according to the IEC62790 standard.

Mr. Zou Chicheng, Vice President of Solar Services at TÜV Rheinland Greater China, said: "600W+ ultra-high-power modules are an important direction for the development of the photovoltaic industry. As members of the 600W+ Photovoltaic Open Innovation Ecological Alliance, Trina Solar and TÜV Rheinland play key roles to their respective advantages to help and promote the development of 600W+ ultra-high-power modules. From the beginning of the research and development stage of the Trina Vertex series modules, TÜV Rheinland has participated in the discussion and shared its own experience in product safety and reliability. Ultra-high-power modules mean that the current is further increased. To eliminate the impact of high current is a huge challenge for manufacturers, and it also puts forward higher requirements for the capabilities of third-party certification agencies. Trina Solar's Vertex 600W+ modules have passed TÜV Rheinland's comprehensive rigorous test and successfully passed IEC certifications, becoming the industry's first 600W PV module certified by a third-party organization. Hence it is fully demonstrating Trina's years of accumulated R&D and strength in supporting the industrial chain, and embodies Trina's consistent philosophy that "quality is a habit".

Dr. Zhang Yingbin, Head of Product Strategy and Marketing Department of Trina Solar, said: "The Vertex ultra-high power module is based on the brand new 210/M12 cell technology, combining Trina's more than 20 years of technological experience and innovation, excellent R&D team and first-class domestic intelligent manufacturing base. This combination makes the Vertex series modules quickly become the new benchmark in the industry. At the same time of technological innovation, Trina Solar has been cooperating with third-party organizations to jointly explore the testing methods and evaluation standards for the long-term reliability of modules. Reaching the TÜV Rheinland reliability certification is an authoritative third party recognition of the high reliability of the Vertex module again. It is an important part of Trina Solar's definition of the new high reliability warranty scheme for the Vertex series modules. We are convinced that this module with higher efficiency, higher power and higher reliability will bring a higher return of investment to customers".

