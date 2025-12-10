This major milestone reinforces both companies' long-term commitment to delivering reliable, high-performance energy storage solutions across North America

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trina Storage, a global leader in energy storage, announced its expanding strategic partnership with Lightshift Energy (Lightshift), a leading U.S. developer, owner, and operator of energy storage systems. This partnership will deliver a portfolio greater than 1 GWh of energy storage projects across the United States.

Trina Storage and Lightshift Energy project in Paxton, MA.

The portfolio will utilize Trina Storage's Elementa 2 Pro energy storage solution, which is engineered for high efficiency, intrinsic safety, and dependable performance under diverse operating conditions. These installations will support utilities and local communities through enhanced grid stability, peak load management, and flexible capacity as increased power demand and extreme weather threaten grid stability nationwide. The partnership will strengthen Lightshift's unique position deploying fleets of distribution-connected batteries, enabling fast, scalable delivery and direct support for load growth while improving reliability and generating significant savings for Lightshift's customers.

Trina Storage and Lightshift have previously demonstrated successful collaboration and strong execution, including four projects in Groton, Holden, and Paxton, Massachusetts in 2024. During a Northeast heatwave, Trina Storage commissioned two sites ahead of schedule, providing critical capacity to local utilities during periods of elevated demand. These results highlighted the effectiveness of coordinated planning, responsive delivery, and consistent system performance in the field.

The continuing partnership and large GWh portfolio highlights Trina Storage's expertise in U.S. energy storage project engineering, certification, commissioning, and operations. Supported by regional teams and partners, the company delivers local system integration, EMS coordination, grid testing, and onsite commissioning, ensuring efficient project execution and reliable performance.

"We are pleased to continue our collaboration with Lightshift through this significant milestone," said Doug Alderton, Head of Sales, Trina Storage North America. "Our earlier joint projects demonstrate what our strong partnership can accomplish under demanding conditions. Trina Storage is dedicated to delivering more reliable, flexible energy storage to communities across the U.S. and we look forward to supporting Lightshift in making our shared vision a reality."

"Lightshift is committed to scaling high-value storage assets that support the reliability and evolution of the U.S. power system," said Mike Herbert, Managing Partner at Lightshift Energy. "We are proud to continue our work alongside Trina Storage on projects that advance our strategy and reflect our continued focus on delivering solutions that strengthen grid resilience, address load growth, and provide consistent, high-quality performance for the customers and communities we serve."

As Trina Storage further grows its presence in North America, this expanded partnership highlights the company's long-term commitment to supporting secure, efficient, and resilient energy infrastructure for the future.

