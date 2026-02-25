Trina Storage Completes Compliance Framework, Strengthens EU Competitiveness Through Strategic Collaboration with UL Solutions

EU Battery Regulation compliance recognized at Energy Storage Summit London, reinforcing regulatory leadership in Europe

LONDON, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trina Storage, a global energy storage solution provider, attended Energy Storage Summit London 2026, showcasing its fully integrated energy storage solutions from cell to AC and engaging in industry discussions on key market trends and regulatory developments. During the event, Trina Storage received acknowledgement from UL Solutions on its successful completion of compliance framework development and training for EU Battery Regulation (2023/1542), reinforcing its readiness to support customers across European markets with fully qualified energy storage systems.

UL Solutions presented Trina Storage with formal recognition of its EU Battery Regulation Compliance Framework at Energy Storage Summit London.

The Battery Regulation (EU) 2023/1542 establishes comprehensive requirements across the full battery lifecycle, including design, production, use, reuse, and recycling. It introduces obligations related to labeling, performance and durability disclosures, carbon footprint reporting, restricted substances, extended producer responsibility, and due diligence, with phased implementation continuing through 2036.

Trina Storage is fully compliant with all current applicable requirements for utility-scale energy storage systems in the European market and has structured its compliance framework to remain aligned with future regulatory developments. This includes CE marking and labeling, performance, durability, and safety declarations, and battery management system (BMS) upgrades to ensure state-of-health and lifetime performance transparency across deployed systems.

UL Solutions conducted an independent review of Trina Storage's compliance framework and provided services that supported Trina Storage in achieving alignment with current EU Battery Regulation requirements. The modular, operational system embeds compliance into daily business processes across the full battery lifecycle and structured adaptability to future regulatory developments, providing authoritative assurance for Trina Storage's long-term competitiveness in the EU market.

"UL Solutions is committed to supporting manufacturers in navigating complex regulatory environments," said Katja Parker-Akentieva, Global Director of Enterprise Sustainability, in the Renewables Advisory Group at UL Solutions. "The Trina Storage compliance framework demonstrates strong alignment with the EU Battery Regulation and helps provide a solid foundation for the safe, transparent and sustainable deployment of energy storage across Europe."

"Compliance is not only a regulatory obligation — it is a strategic foundation for trust, bankability, and long-term growth in the European energy storage market," said Gabriele Buccini, Head of Trina Storage Europe. "By building a systematic, transparent compliance framework and working with leading third-party partners such as UL Solutions, we enable our customers to move forward with confidence while remaining fully aligned with EU requirements."

Trina Storage remains committed to advancing regulatory leadership, system safety, and lifecycle sustainability, supporting both Europe's clean energy goals and the broader global energy transition with bankable, compliant, and high-performance energy storage solutions.

